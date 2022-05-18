Open Menu

Dacar scores $81M loan for Publix-anchored mixed-use project in Hialeah

Burlington and HomeGoods are also among signed tenants for retail component

Miami /
May.May 18, 2022 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Dacar Management's Alberto Micha-Buzali with Residences and Shoppes (LinkedIn, Dacar Management)

Dacar Management’s Alberto Micha-Buzali with Residences and Shoppes (LinkedIn, Dacar Management)

Dacar Management will crank up construction on a Hialeah mixed-use project with 244 apartments and a retail component anchored by Publix, Burlington and HomeGoods.

Affiliates of the Dania Beach-based commercial real estate firm scored an $81 million construction loan from New York Life Insurance Company, according to records. The fixed-rate mortgage is interest free during the construction phase of Residences and Shoppes of Highland, a development that entails a 190,000-square-foot retail center and four garden-style apartment buildings of between four and five stories, according to a press release.

Jason Shapiro and Sean Harrington led an Aztec Group team that arranged financing on behalf of the Dacar affiliates, the release states. Dacar, led by President Alberto Micha, acquired the 70-acre site at 3685 West 85th Path in a foreclosure auction in 2011, records show.

The multifamily and retail components will be developed simultaneously, the release states. Site work has already begun, and the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. In addition to Publix, Burlington and HomeGoods, other signed tenants include dd’s Discounts, Five Below, Famous Footwear and Taco Bell, the release states.

Renderings show Dacar also plans to develop 12 other outparcel buildings upon completion of the apartment complex and retail center.

Dacar owns 24 shopping centers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, as well as five development sites in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, according to the firm’s website. In 2016, Dacar sold more than 100 acres in northwest Miami-Dade near the American Dream Miami mega-project to Lennar for $51 million.

In March, Dacar sold the Winn-Dixie-anchored Shoppes At Palm Coast Plaza in West Palm Beach for $24.8 million.

Retail properties are in demand in South Florida, with large shopping centers commanding whopping sale prices. Earlier this year, MG3 Group paid $70 million for the fully leased Fontainebleau Park Plaza in Miami-Dade. The shopping center is anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and other tenants include Carrabba’s, Chick-Fil-A and L.A. Fitness.

In December, AEW Capital Management acquired Shops at Beacon Lakes, a fully leased 33.8-acre shopping plaza near Sweetwater, for $108 million. It marked the largest retail transaction in South Florida in four years.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loanshialeahMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily marketpublixretail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    184 Sunset Avenue in Palm Beach with Benchmark's Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman (Apartments, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Benchmark drops $17M for historic Palm Beach apartment building
    Benchmark drops $17M for historic Palm Beach apartment building
    David Barry, principal, Ironstate Development along with a rendering of the proposed eight-story building between Northeast 26th and 27th Streets in Wynwood (Ironstate, 5G Studio Collaborative)
    Developer proposes Urby-branded apartments on former Art by God site in Wynwood
    Developer proposes Urby-branded apartments on former Art by God site in Wynwood
    Innovation District (DB Lewis Architect-Thresholds Intl, iStock)
    Mike Zoi’s Motorsport firm proposes offices at Magic City Innovation District
    Mike Zoi’s Motorsport firm proposes offices at Magic City Innovation District
    Pebb Capital's Todd Rosenberg with 4000 Collins Avenue (Loopnet, iStock)
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    The shopping center at 12495 Southwest 88th Street (Frontier Companies)
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    Frontier pays $18M for Best Buy-anchored shopping center in Kendall
    Nuveen CEO Jose Minaya and 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami (Nuveen, Colliers)
    Lease roundup: Nuveen moving Southeast HQ to 801 Brickell
    Lease roundup: Nuveen moving Southeast HQ to 801 Brickell
    E11even's Marc Roberts and Romie Chaudhari with 60 and 90 Northeast 11th Street (Marc Roberts, Abingtonemerson, Loopnet, iStock)
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.