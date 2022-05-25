Open Menu

Shipping tycoon buys flipped waterfront Hibiscus Island teardown for $17.5M

Deal marks second flip of the property in just over a year

Miami /
May.May 25, 2022 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Leon Patitsas, CEO of Atlas Maritime, and 225 North Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn/Leon Patitsas, Redfin)

Leon Patitsas, CEO of Atlas Maritime, and 225 North Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn/Leon Patitsas, Redfin)

Shipping tycoon Leon Patitsas bought a waterfront Hibiscus Island teardown for $17.5 million, marking the second flip of the property in just over a year.

Patitsas, through an affiliate, bought the eight-bedroom home at 225 North Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach, according to records. The buying entity borrowed $11.4 million from City National Bank of Florida. Michael Scott of Beverly Hills appears to be a co-buyer, as both he and Patitsas signed off on the mortgage as managers of the purchasing entity.

Patitsas is CEO of Atlas Maritime, a shipping company that owns and manages a fleet of oil tankers and dry cargo vessels, according to the firm’s website. Atlas has offices in London and Athens, Greece.

Scott invests in mobile home communities, according to media reports.

The home sold twice in the span of three months last year. Ronald Leonhardt, president and CEO of Brecksville, Ohio-based mortgage firm CrossCountry Mortgage, paid $11.8 million for the house in February 2021. Two months later, in April, he sold it for $13 million to a limited liability company managed by Young Kim. That LLC just flipped the house to Patitsas.

The house spans 7,050 square feet and includes five baths, according to Realtor.com. It was built in 1934 on 0.6 acres, and Redfin photos show it has a barrel-tile roof and salmon-colored exterior walls.

The property had been slated for demolition before Leonhardt put in his unsolicited offer last year.

Patitsas’ purchase is the latest in a long string of waterfront home sales in Miami Beach, with Hibiscus Island netting its fair share of the activity.

This month, attorney Joseph Frank, chief legal officer for Windsor, Connecticut-based SS&C Technologies, bought the mansion at 369 North Hibiscus Drive on Hibiscus Island for $13.8 million.

Also this month, mobile games tycoon Kevin Segalla and his wife, Michele Segalla, an investment manager, bought a waterfront spec mansion on Hibiscus Island for $29.1 million.

Richard Gebbia, a member of the Gebbia family that owns Siebert Financial, in April bought the non-waterfront spec house at 112 West Palm Midway on Hibiscus Island for $6.4 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    flipshibiscus islandhomes salesmiami beachMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aloft Miami Dadeland hotel at 7600 Southwest 88th Street (Marriot)
    Interdevco pays $16M for Aloft Miami Dadeland hotel
    Interdevco pays $16M for Aloft Miami Dadeland hotel
    The lot where the Champlain Towers South once stood (Getty)
    Settlement in Surfside condo collapse now over $1B
    Settlement in Surfside condo collapse now over $1B
    Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kodak Black (Getty, iStock, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    South Florida’s rapper resi market is super dope fire
    South Florida’s rapper resi market is super dope fire
    A photo illustration of the Apogee Residences Miami Beach at 800 South Pointe Drive (Zilbert, iStock)
    Closing at Apogee tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Apogee tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Miami Heat's Pat Riley with Surf Club Four Seasons (Surf Club, Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    Miami Heat’s Pat Riley scores a $23M Surf Club Four Seasons condo sale
    An aerial view of the land with the buyer Dacar Management’s Alberto Micha-Buzali (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    Dacar pays $22M for 119 acres outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary
    From left: Prestige Companies COO Alexander Ruiz, CEO Marty Caparros, and partner Dennis Rodriguez (Prestige Companies, Compass)
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    Prestige JV pays $15M for Salvation Army site in Hialeah, plans 112 rentals
    From left: Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber, real estate developer Stephen Ross, and the Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.