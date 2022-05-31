Open Menu

Lineaire launches sales of luxury Surfside townhomes near collapse site

Prices for eight townhouses start at $5M

Miami /
May.May 31, 2022 05:48 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Lineaire Group's Alejandro Bonet with 8800 Collins (Lineaire Group) Surfside townhomes

Lineaire Group’s Alejandro Bonet with 8800 Collins (Lineaire Group)

UPDATED, May 31, 6:50 p.m.: Lineaire Group is launching sales of Surf Row Residences, a boutique luxury townhouse development in Surfside, near the collapse site, The Real Deal has learned.

Miami-based Lineaire, led by partners Alejandro and Diego Bonet and George Samarjian, plans an eight-unit townhome project at 8800 Collins Avenue, on the dry side of the street. It’s designed by Rene Gonzalez Architects. One Sotheby’s International Realty was tapped to lead sales, which are by invitation only, according to a press release.

Townhouse prices start at $5 million, and the units will range from three to five bedrooms, and from 3,500 square feet to 5,600 square feet of interior space. Each townhome will have more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, with a plunge pool on the rooftop, a summer kitchen, gazebo, private garages and enclosed front yards.

Construction could begin in the second quarter of next year, and the development is expected to be completed in 2024, according to the release.

Property records show the developer paid $7.3 million in August for the 0.7-acre lot. It’s catty-corner to the Champlain Towers South site, where nearly 100 people died last summer when the oceanfront condo building collapsed. Dubai developer Damac Properties is expected to close on its $120 million purchase of that property, with plans for a Cavalli-branded luxury condo project.

Nearby, luxury condos have continued to sell in the months following the June 24 collapse, including at the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower in Miami Beach.

The developer of the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, a few blocks north, is building another project next to it.

Developers throughout South Florida have been launching sales of new projects during the pandemic and reporting high presales, as wealthy domestic buyers continue to relocate to the region.

Read more




    An earlier version of this story included the incorrect starting price for townhomes. 

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.