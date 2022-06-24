A recently retired Goldman Sachs executive purchased a new Palm Beach home for $12.1 million.

Rosemin Stanoytchev sold the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 157 Peruvian Avenue to Armen Avanessian. Stanoytchev is married to former Bulgarian tennis star Orlin Stanoytchev, who played on the international circuit through the ‘90s and early 2000s

The 3,302-square-foot house traded hands for $3,664 per square foot. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Lisa and John Wilson of Douglas Elliman represented Avanessian and K2 Realty’s Patrick Clancy listed the property for Stanoytchev.

Avanessian was chief investment officer of the quantitative investment strategies arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management for the last decade, until his retirement in April.

Stanoytchev paid $2 million for the property in 2016 and completed the home in 2020, property records show.

The Peruvian Avenue block stretches to the oceanfront. Other nearby non-waterfront homes have traded for high prices in Palm Beach. In May, an LLC with ties to the heirs of the Motorola fortune purchased a Gulfstream Road residence for $23.9 million, just three blocks over from the Peruvian Avenue sale. Billionaire Duke Reyes also recently sold an estate on Chilean Avenue for $21 million.

Oceanfront sales have been even hotter in Palm Beach County. A waterfront estate in Palm Beach recently flipped for $86 million, only nine months after it sold for $64 million.

Last week, in nearby Manalapan, billionaire Larry Ellison paid $173 million for a 16-acre oceanfront compound, setting a record for home sales in Florida. That deal beat the previous record of $122.7 million for the oceanfront mansion at 535 North County Road in Palm Beach, a sale that closed early last year.