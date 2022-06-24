Open Menu

Former Goldman Sachs exec drops $12M on Palm Beach home

Wife of former Bulgarian tennis star sold the non-waterfront house

Miami /
Jun.June 24, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Buyer Armen Avanessians and 157 Peruvian Avenue (Goldman Sachs, Realtor.com, iStock)

Buyer Armen Avanessians and 157 Peruvian Avenue (Goldman Sachs, Realtor.com, iStock)

A recently retired Goldman Sachs executive purchased a new Palm Beach home for $12.1 million.

Rosemin Stanoytchev sold the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home at 157 Peruvian Avenue to Armen Avanessian. Stanoytchev is married to former Bulgarian tennis star Orlin Stanoytchev, who played on the international circuit through the ‘90s and early 2000s

The 3,302-square-foot house traded hands for $3,664 per square foot. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Lisa and John Wilson of Douglas Elliman represented Avanessian and K2 Realty’s Patrick Clancy listed the property for Stanoytchev.

Avanessian was chief investment officer of the quantitative investment strategies arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management for the last decade, until his retirement in April.

Read more

Stanoytchev paid $2 million for the property in 2016 and completed the home in 2020, property records show.

The Peruvian Avenue block stretches to the oceanfront. Other nearby non-waterfront homes have traded for high prices in Palm Beach. In May, an LLC with ties to the heirs of the Motorola fortune purchased a Gulfstream Road residence for $23.9 million, just three blocks over from the Peruvian Avenue sale. Billionaire Duke Reyes also recently sold an estate on Chilean Avenue for $21 million.

Oceanfront sales have been even hotter in Palm Beach County. A waterfront estate in Palm Beach recently flipped for $86 million, only nine months after it sold for $64 million.

Last week, in nearby Manalapan, billionaire Larry Ellison paid $173 million for a 16-acre oceanfront compound, setting a record for home sales in Florida. That deal beat the previous record of $122.7 million for the oceanfront mansion at 535 North County Road in Palm Beach, a sale that closed early last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    douglas ellimanhome salesluxury real estatePalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Skye Louis' Jud Henry with Keyes' Steven Reibel and Mike Pappas (LinkedIn, The Keyes Company, iStock)
    Keyes acquires 140-agent brokerage in Broward, Palm Beach
    Keyes acquires 140-agent brokerage in Broward, Palm Beach
    Larry Ellison and Jim Clark and 2000 South Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Sotheby’s)
    Oracle founder Larry Ellison pays $173M for Jim Clark’s Manalapan estate
    Oracle founder Larry Ellison pays $173M for Jim Clark’s Manalapan estate
    South Florida homes
    South Florida home sales plunge in May, as prices continue rising
    South Florida home sales plunge in May, as prices continue rising
    10181 US Highway 98 West and 39 Sandy Dunes Circle (LoopNet)
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    From left: Christopher Galvin, Cindy Galvin, Jeffrey Walker and an aerial view of 662 Island Drive in Palm Beach (Florida Parcels, Colliers, LinkedIn/Jeffrey Walker, iStock)
    Trust linked to Motorola heirs buys Palm Beach estate for $46M
    Trust linked to Motorola heirs buys Palm Beach estate for $46M
    Andian Group's Andres Isaias with 1740 West 25th Street (Google Maps, Andres Isaias)
    Spec homebuilder Andres Isaias sells Sunset Islands teardown for $26M
    Spec homebuilder Andres Isaias sells Sunset Islands teardown for $26M
    Netscape co-founder Jim Clark and 2000 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan (Getty, Sotheby's)
    Manalapan compound poised to sell for Florida-record $175M
    Manalapan compound poised to sell for Florida-record $175M
    Paulo Bacchi with Hibiscus Island (iStock)
    Artefacto owner sells waterfront Hibiscus Island lot for $11M
    Artefacto owner sells waterfront Hibiscus Island lot for $11M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.