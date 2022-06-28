Open Menu

Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip

Buying entity paid $15.5M for the condo atop Tiffany & Co. building, with plans to flip it for $40M

Miami /
Jun.June 28, 2022 10:30 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Todd Michael Glaser and the Tiffany &amp; Co building in Palm Beach at 259 Worth Avenue (CA Sothebys)

Todd Michael Glaser and the Tiffany & Co building in Palm Beach at 259 Worth Avenue (CA Sothebys)

UPDATED, June 28, 5:55 p.m.: Developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners aim to flip the luxury condo atop the Tiffany & Co. building on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach in a blue-ribbon deal.

Property records show 415 Hibiscus LLC, managed by Mark Mashburn, paid $15.5 million for the Tiffany building condo at the corner of Hibiscus Avenue and Worth Avenue. The seller, FRO II 259 Worth Owner LLC, is an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, Hyde Retail Partners and Kean Development.

Fortress partnered with Hyde Retail Partners and Kean Development to renovate the condo, ultimately selling it with an unfinished interior and a completed roof with a pool, bar and views of Worth Avenue.

Glaser and his partners plan to complete the interior renovation of the 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom condo and put it back on the market for $40 million by December. At that asking price, Glaser would flip the unit for 158 percent more in just six months.

Glaser’s wife, Kim Aimee Glaser, will be the interior designer for the project.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to live on Worth Avenue above Tiffany’s,” Glaser said. “If this condo were in New York it would be $100 million.”

Glaser foresees an eclectic buyer for the finished condo, someone who wants something “outside the box.”

Read more

Glaser is on a hot streak of flipping Palm Beach homes for major markups.

In May, he and his partners renovated and flipped a non-waterfront Palm Beach home for $15.5 million, after buying it for $6.4 million a year earlier. He and his partners also renovated and flipped two Palm Beach properties for a combined $70 million, $20 million more than they paid for them last year.

Glaser has been a prolific South Florida developer, known for projects including buying the late Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, tearing it down and selling the lot for a hefty profit.

He said he is confident in the Worth Avenue project, and making it to market in time for Christmas. Said Glaser: “We have no concerns.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condosluxury real estatePalm Beachworth avenue

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Newgard's Harvey Hernandez, Lalezarian Properties’ Kevin Lalezarian and the Lofty Brickell and Miami World Tower projects (Newgard, Lalezarian Properties, Lofty Brickell, Miami World Tower)
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Lenders dole out $320M in construction financing for Brickell, Miami Worldcenter condo towers
    Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Nancy Shevell McCartney with Il Lugano (Getty, Apartments.com)
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    The Oceana in Key Biscayne (Condo.com, iStock)
    Oceana Key Biscayne closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Oceana Key Biscayne closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    José Isaac Peres with 57 Ocean penthouse (Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management, 57 Ocean, iStock)
    Brazilian billionaire developer’s 57 Ocean PH sells for record $37M
    Brazilian billionaire developer’s 57 Ocean PH sells for record $37M
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor along with a rendering of the planned 16-story condominium at 1505 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables (Location Ventures, Hamed Rodriguez Architect)
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    Buyer Armen Avanessians and 157 Peruvian Avenue (Goldman Sachs, Realtor.com, iStock)
    Former Goldman Sachs exec drops $12M on Palm Beach home
    Former Goldman Sachs exec drops $12M on Palm Beach home
    Damac Properties' Hussain Sajwani and the Surfside condo collapse site (Damac Properties, Getty Images, iStock)
    Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
    Year since deadly collapse marked by condo reforms, new development in Surfside
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.