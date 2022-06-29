Open Menu

Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman

Jones will remain majority owner of Florida Luxurious Properties

Miami /
Jun.June 29, 2022 12:43 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)

Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)

Broward County’s top broker left her boutique brokerage to join Douglas Elliman, The Real Deal has learned.

Julie Jones will keep her majority ownership of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Luxurious Properties, and the roughly 30-agent brokerage will remain operational, she said.

Like many other brokers, Jones had a record year in 2021, closing sales totaling nearly $369 million in dollar volume, according to Elliman. Jones said she was the top broker in Broward County last year, citing Multiple Listing Service and off-market deals. So far this year, she’s been involved in deals totaling $129.4 million and has about $29 million more under contract.

“After eight years of managing the brokerage, I felt I wanted a wider platform for my customers as the market starts to shift,” Jones said, referring to Elliman’s partnership with Knight Frank.

Jones focuses on luxury residential sales of waterfront homes and condos in Fort Lauderdale, and will be based out of Elliman’s Las Olas office. Her recent deals include the $24.5 million sale of the waterfront estate at 1818 Southeast 10th Street late last year.

Residential sales have started to slow across South Florida. At the same time, Jones and others are reporting an uptick in foreign buyers from Europe, Canada and Latin America. Domestic buyers have dominated throughout the pandemic.

“The inventory in the luxury market is still incredibly low in Fort Lauderdale,” she said. “While the inventory remains low, the asking prices are not shifting. The buyers’ decision-making process has slowed a little.”

Any major market shift historically results in agents and smaller firms joining larger brokerages, or setting out on their own.

The Keyes Company recently acquired the 140-agent Skye Louis Realty in Broward and Palm Beach counties. In Miami-Dade, the Riley Smith Group, one of Miami’s top brokerage teams, left Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty after 17 years to move to Compass.

Elliman’s top brokers, Oren and Tal Alexander left this month to launch their own company called Official, backed by the white-label firm Side.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragesbroward countydouglas ellimanFort Lauderdalehome salesluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Sotheby’s Daniel de la Vega and Reagan Jefferies with Brevard County
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    Nancy Shevell McCartney with Il Lugano (Getty, Apartments.com)
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    Paul McCartney’s wife sells her late father’s Palm Beach condo
    Todd Michael Glaser and the Tiffany & Co building in Palm Beach at 259 Worth Avenue (CA Sothebys)
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    Putting a ribbon on it: Todd Glaser, partners buy Tiffany condo on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, with plans to flip
    From left: Harbor Group International's Jordan E. Slone and T. Richard Litton Jr. (sellers); Cottonwood Residential's Daniel Shaeffer and Chad Christensen; 4411 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach (Cottonwood Residential, Harbor Group International, Google Maps, iStock)
    Cottonwood buys Pompano Beach apartment complex for $95.5M
    Cottonwood buys Pompano Beach apartment complex for $95.5M
    RIley Smith (Compass)
    Riley Smith Group leaves EWM for Compass
    Riley Smith Group leaves EWM for Compass
    From left: The Estate Companies' managing principal Robert Suris and principal Jeffrey Ardizon along with a rendering of Soleste Pompano Beach and a sitemap for Soleste Hollywood Boulevard (The Estate Companies)
    Estate Companies’ Pompano Beach, Hollywood apartment projects advance
    Estate Companies’ Pompano Beach, Hollywood apartment projects advance
    Real estate investor Michael Klinger and 56 Bal Bay Dr, Bal Harbour (Zillow, Jon Mann/Jills Zeder Group)
    Investor buys waterfront Bal Harbour mansion for $15M, plans to renovate it and flip it for $30M
    Investor buys waterfront Bal Harbour mansion for $15M, plans to renovate it and flip it for $30M
    Brookfield Properties' Jared Chupaila and Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines (Brookfield Properties, LoopNet, iStock)
    Saddled with $260M debt, Pembroke Lakes Mall could be in trouble: Morningstar
    Saddled with $260M debt, Pembroke Lakes Mall could be in trouble: Morningstar
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.