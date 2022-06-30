Open Menu

Festival Flea Market Mall in Pompano Beach to be replaced with warehouses

Commissioners rezoned 24 acres of 37-acre commercial property for redevelopment as a warehouse complex with 470K sf

Miami /
Jun.June 30, 2022 09:45 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
IMC Equity's Yorham Izhak with Festival Flea Market (Festival Flea Market)

IMC Equity’s Yorham Izhak with Festival Flea Market (Festival Flea Market)

A developer and warehouse operator won approval from the Pompano Beach City Commission to replace the Festival Flea Market Mall with about 470,000 square feet of warehouse space.

North Miami-based IMC Equity, led by owner and CEO Yorham Izhak, is working with Atlanta-based IDI Logistics to demolish the Festival Flea Market Mall on the southeast corner of the Florida Turnpike and Sample Road, and redevelop the site as a warehouse complex with a 412,347-square-foot building and a 58,962-square-foot building.

The Pompano Beach City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone from “general business” (B-3) to “general industrial” (I-1) a 23.8-acre portion of the 37-acre Festival Flea Market site. The rest of the site, which is at the corner of Sample Road and Northwest 27 Avenue, remains a commercial outparcel for a proposed Racetrac Gas Station and Market.

The city commission also approved a text amendment and a map amendment to the local land use plan for the Festival Flea Market property. IDI Logistics filed the application for the land-use amendments, and a company controlled by IMC Equity applied for the rezoning.

In 2018, IMC Equity paid $25 million to acquire the Festival Flea Market Mall at 2900 West Sample Road and another $31 million for the mall business itself. The flea market rents space to tenants that sell apparel, shoes, bags, luggage, jewelry, and electronics, among other types of goods.

“It will be at least a year before the tenants would have to leave,” Dennis Mele, an attorney for IMC Equity, said at a June 14 meeting of city commissioners, who voted then to table their consideration of the warehouse project.

Mele said the Festival Flea Market project will be the fourth warehouse development that IDI Logistics has pursued in Pompano Beach. The Atlanta-based company owns and operates the Pompano M Business Center, the Pompano II Business Center, and the Rock Lake Business Center, which is just south of the Festival Flea Market Mall.

Commissioner Beverly Perkins said after the Festival Flea Market Mall is demolished, the city should assist tenants of the mall, including some who have leased space there for more than 20 years.

The trend toward online shopping, which the pandemic strengthened, is driving the industrial redevelopment of the Festival Flea Market Mall, according to the rezoning application filed by IMC Equity. The location of the mall also allows fast access to the Turnpike, I-95 and the Sawgrass Expressway.

“The impacts of COVID-19 will likely impact the way people shop well into the future, which will continue to reduce the need for brick-and-mortar stores as people continue to do much of their shopping online,” according to the rezoning application.
I

ndustrial vacancy in Broward County plunged to 4.7 percent in the first quarter from 8.7 percent during the same period of last year, as tenants absorbed new warehouses and other types of industrial property, according to a report by Avison Young.

The vacancy rate in the first quarter was 4.1 percent in Pompano Beach, which has 29.6 million square feet of industrial space, the largest inventory among seven sub-markets in Broward County, Avison Young reported.

Industrial space under construction in the first quarter totaled 285,176 square feet in Pompano Beach, nearly 600,000 square feet in southeast Broward, and 1.6 million square feet county-wide, according to Avison Young.

Broward County had a 4.2 percent industrial vacancy rate in the first quarter, compared with 2.6 percent in Miami-Dade County and 4.5 percent in Palm Beach County, according to industrial market research by JLL.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFestival Flea Market Mallindustrialpompano beachretailSouth Florida Industrial Marketwarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    5700 Sunset Drive, $19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    Julie Jones (Florida Luxurious Properties)
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Top Broward broker Julie Jones joins Douglas Elliman
    Michael Comras and Marc Roberts with Google Street View of the properties at 60 Northeast 11th Street, 6901 Biscayne Boulevard, 2222 Northwest Fifth Avenue and 172 West Flagler Street all in Miami (Google Maps, University of Miami)
    Miami the medical pot mecca? Michael Comras, Marc Roberts seek to open dispensaries
    Miami the medical pot mecca? Michael Comras, Marc Roberts seek to open dispensaries
    Google Street View of the properties at 551 Southeast Eighth Street and 551 Southeast Fifth Avenue in Delray Beach with CDS International Holdings founder Carl DeSantis (Google Maps, CDS Holdings)
    Celsius energy drink investor Carl DeSantis pays $25M for Delray Beach offices
    Celsius energy drink investor Carl DeSantis pays $25M for Delray Beach offices
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor along with a rendering of the planned 16-story condominium at 1505 Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables (Location Ventures, Hamed Rodriguez Architect)
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    Location Ventures proposes 16-story Coral Gables condo building, puts Tibor Hollo-owned site under contract
    From left: Harbor Group International's Jordan E. Slone and T. Richard Litton Jr. (sellers); Cottonwood Residential's Daniel Shaeffer and Chad Christensen; 4411 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach (Cottonwood Residential, Harbor Group International, Google Maps, iStock)
    Cottonwood buys Pompano Beach apartment complex for $95.5M
    Cottonwood buys Pompano Beach apartment complex for $95.5M
    A photo illustration portraying the skyrocketing rent growth for Miami's industrial market (iStock)
    Rising rents: Miami’s industrial market leads nation with highest annual rate hike: report
    Rising rents: Miami’s industrial market leads nation with highest annual rate hike: report
    From left: The Estate Companies' managing principal Robert Suris and principal Jeffrey Ardizon along with a rendering of Soleste Pompano Beach and a sitemap for Soleste Hollywood Boulevard (The Estate Companies)
    Estate Companies’ Pompano Beach, Hollywood apartment projects advance
    Estate Companies’ Pompano Beach, Hollywood apartment projects advance
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.