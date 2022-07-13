Open Menu

MSP Capital pays $50M for Davie office/warehouse complex

Dallas-based real estate private equity firm paid $254 psf for eight buildings

Miami /
Jul.July 13, 2022 01:36 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
MSP Capital co-founders and managing partners Murray McCabe and Max Lamont and the Pelican Bays office/warehouse complex at 4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie (Google Maps, MSP Capital Partners)

MSP Capital co-founders and managing partners Murray McCabe and Max Lamont and the Pelican Bays office/warehouse complex at 4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie (Google Maps, MSP Capital Partners)

A Dallas-based real estate private equity firm scooped up an office/warehouse complex in Broward County for $50 million.

An affiliate of MSP Capital Investments, led by co-founders and managing partners Murray McCabe and Max Lamont, acquired Pelican Bays at 4900-4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie, records show. MSP Capital paid $254 per square foot for eight buildings totaling 197,000 square feet.

Alan Levy and Josh Levy with Levy Realty Advisors represented the buyer. Norman Matus with Red Rock Realty represented the seller, a trust in the name of Charles Rowars, who developed the property, according to a press release.

Between 1987 and 1988, Rowars paid $1.2 million for two vacant lots and completed the buildings between 1988 and 1989, records show.

In a statement, Josh Levy said Pelican Bays has a long history of stable occupancy and currently has 120 tenants. MSP Capital tapped Levy Realty Advisors to manage and lease Pelican Bays, the release states.

The Broward office and industrial markets continue to show positive gains halfway through this year, according to recent Colliers reports. The vacancy rate in Broward’s office market dropped to 11.7 percent in the second quarter compared to 12.7 percent during the same period last year, Colliers found. Asking rents jumped year-over-year to $37.06 per square foot, compared to $34.50.

Broward’s industrial market experienced a significant drop in vacancies, clocking in at 3.6 percent in the second quarter, compared to 6.4 percent during the same period last year. Asking rents increased year-over-year to $11.56 a square foot, compared to $9.53 a square foot, according to Colliers.

A dwindling supply of land available for development coupled with high tenant demand is keeping South Florida’s industrial market at full throttle. Recently, San Francisco-based Terreno Realty paid $20 million for a foreclosed aviation maintenance facility in Medley. And Basis Industrial, formerly Miami City Self-Storage, acquired a mixed-use facility with an indoor go-kart track, offices and small warehouses in Medley for $38 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydavieindustrialofficesSouth Florida Industrial Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: LRP Media Group's Ken Kahn and Gladstone Commercial Corporation's David Gladstone with 1395 University Boulevard
    Media company buys office building near FAU’s Jupiter campus for $19M
    Media company buys office building near FAU’s Jupiter campus for $19M
    Terreno Realty's W. Blake Baird with 8050 Northwest 90th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Lender sells foreclosed aviation maintenance site in Medley for $20M
    Lender sells foreclosed aviation maintenance site in Medley for $20M
    From left: Affiliated Development's Nick Rojo and Jeff Burns with The Pierce project
    Affiliated Development wins approval for Boynton rental project with workforce housing
    Affiliated Development wins approval for Boynton rental project with workforce housing
    OKO Group's Vlad Doronin and Cain International’s Jonathan Goldstein along with the development site at 629 Southeast Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (OKO Group, Cain International, LoopNet, iStock)
    Doronin’s OKO, Cain score $97M construction loan for downtown Fort Lauderdale rental tower
    Doronin’s OKO, Cain score $97M construction loan for downtown Fort Lauderdale rental tower
    1122 Southeast Fourth Street in Fort Lauderdale (Daniel Petroni Photography, iStock)
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate sells for Broward record of $28.5M
    Waterfront Fort Lauderdale estate sells for Broward record of $28.5M
    Miami City Self Storage's Steve Garchik, Jay Massirman and Megacenter Palmetto at 8600 Northwest South River Drive in Medley (Miami City Self Storage, Google Maps, SJM Partners)
    Miami self-storage firm buys Medley industrial site for $38M
    Miami self-storage firm buys Medley industrial site for $38M
    From left: Contrarian Capital's Jon Bauer and Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner with Meridian Office Center
    Pebb JV buys Boca Raton office complex for $30M
    Pebb JV buys Boca Raton office complex for $30M
    IMC Equity's Yorham Izhak with Festival Flea Market
    Festival Flea Market Mall in Pompano Beach to be replaced with warehouses
    Festival Flea Market Mall in Pompano Beach to be replaced with warehouses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.