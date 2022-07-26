Open Menu

Asia PH on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 11 sales ranged from $1.2M to $7M

Miami /
Jul.July 26, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Asia PH on Brickell Key (Fortune International Realty, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)

Asia PH on Brickell Key (Fortune International Realty, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)

One condo sale in Miami-Dade last week defied the market’s summer slump.
All but one of last week’s top 11 condo sales ranged from $1.2 million to $2.7 million. The top sale, an Asia penthouse on Brickell Key in Miami, towered over the rest at $7 million, despite a broader market slowdown.
Dollar volume last week totaled $70 million, lower than the $99 million from the week before. Sales reached 135, compared with 153 the previous week.

Oceana Bal Harbour closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $515,000, down from $645,000 the week prior.

MLS data from condo.com suggests that the Miami-Dade condo market has entered a summer slump. Top condo sales for June totaled $219.1 million, less than May’s total of $284.1 million and April’s total of $250.4 million.

The top sale last week was the $7 million closing at Asia on Brickell Key. Jordan Lederman with Fortune International Realty had the listing for penthouse unit 3401 at 900 Brickell Key Boulevard. Jorge Rico and Andrea Viana with Compass Florida represented the buyer. The sale breaks down to $1,413 per square foot.

Lederman said the sale was the highest recorded for Brickell Key so far this year.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Milano at Deering Bay in Coral Gables. Unit PH1202 at 13621 Deering Bay Drive sold for $2.7 million, or $651 per square foot. Istvan Zolcsak with One Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing. Maria Claudia Fernandez, also with One Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 11 sales from July 10th to July 16th:

(Condos.com)

(Condos.com)

Most expensive

Asia, 900 Brickell Key Boulevard, unit 3401 | 673 days on the market | $7M | $1,413 psf | Listing agent: Jordan Lederman with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Jorge Rico and Andrea Viana with Compass Florida

Least expensive

Oceana IV, 16400 Collins Avenue, unit 2642 | 12 days on the market | $1.8M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Boris Teplitsky with London Foster Realty | Buyer’s agent: Hernan Vergara with Fortune International Realty

Most days on market

Milano at Deering Bay, 13621 Deering Bay Drive, unit PH1202 | 812 days on the market | $2.7M | $652 psf | Listing agent: Istvan Zolcsak with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Maria Claudia Fernandez with One Sotheby’s International Realty

Fewest days on market

Villa Harbor, 166 Harbor Drive, unit 7C | 3 days on the market | $2.1M | $1,491 psf | Listing
agent: Shane Graber with Graber Realty Group | Buyer’s agent: Shane Graber with Graber Realty Group




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bal harbourcoconut groveCondoscoral gableskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jamestown CEO Matt Bronfman and the 727 Collins Apartments at 727 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Getty, Google Maps, Jamestown)
    Former low-income South Beach apartments hit market as possible hotel conversion
    Former low-income South Beach apartments hit market as possible hotel conversion
    Allen and Spencer Morris, a rendering of the Ponce Park Residences, Mayor Vince Lago and Commissioner Rhonda Anderson (Oppenheim Architecture, Alan Morris, City of Coral Gables)
    Coral Gables commission gives Allen Morris another chance for Ponce Circle project
    Coral Gables commission gives Allen Morris another chance for Ponce Circle project
    From left: One Flagler in West Palm Beach, 830 Brickell in Brickell, and Eighteen Sunset in Miami Beach (Getty, Related Southeast, LoopNet, Koniver Stern Group)
    Spurred by new-to-market firms, South Florida office rents hit record highs
    Spurred by new-to-market firms, South Florida office rents hit record highs
    Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, with 9475 Journeys End Road (Douglas Elliman Realty, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Jeff Bezos’ parents tied to $34M purchase of waterfront Coral Gables mansion
    Jeff Bezos’ parents tied to $34M purchase of waterfront Coral Gables mansion
    KAR Properties' Shahab Karmely and Suffolk Construction's Peter Tuffo with 2000 Ocean (Suffolk, KAR, Getty)
    Suffolk sues for $16M, alleging unpaid work at Shahab Karmely’s Hallandale Beach condo project
    Suffolk sues for $16M, alleging unpaid work at Shahab Karmely’s Hallandale Beach condo project
    From left: Lalo Durazo, Ricardo Dunin, Peacock Garden cafe, Gregory Galy and Mark Scheinberg (Getty, Peacock Garden)
    Billionaire-backed restaurant group buys Peacock Garden in Coconut Grove
    Billionaire-backed restaurant group buys Peacock Garden in Coconut Grove
    Seritage Growth Properties' Andrea Olshan with Esplanade at Aventura at 19505 Biscayne Boulevard (Loopnet, Getty)
    After overcoming construction delays, Esplanade at Aventura could fetch $200M, brokers say
    After overcoming construction delays, Esplanade at Aventura could fetch $200M, brokers say
    Clockwise from top left: One Sotheby’s Jorge Uribe, Compass' Ida Schwartz, Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna and Royal Palm Companies' Dan Kodsi (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Slowdown hits South Florida’s hot resi market: Here’s what that means
    Slowdown hits South Florida’s hot resi market: Here’s what that means
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.