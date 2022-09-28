Open Menu

D.R. Horton wins rezoning for 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach

City pushed for new housing on the vacant, 9-acre site owned by Pompano Beach CRA

Miami /
Sep.September 28, 2022 01:30 PM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
D.R. Horton's David Auld with an aerial of the development site (D.R. Horton, WGI)

D.R. Horton’s David Auld with an aerial of the development site (D.R. Horton, WGI)

Homebuilder D.R. Horton won a rezoning for Hunters Manor, a planned infill development of 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach.

The Pompano Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to rezone the 9-acre development site from “single-family residential” (RS-3) and “multi-family residential” (RM-12) to “residential planned unit development” (RPUD).

The rezoning increases from 56 to 59 the number of single-family homes that Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton can build on the Hunters Manor site. A plat approved in 2016 restricts the 9-acre Pompano Beach site to a maximum of 65 detached single-family homes.

Prices for homes at Hunters Manor will probably start “in the low $400,000s,” Scott Backman, an attorney representing D.R. Horton, said at a city commission meeting two weeks ago, when commissioners tentatively approved the rezoning on first reading.

Houses at master-planned Hunters Manor will have four or five bedrooms and will range in size from 1,739 square feet to 2,717 square feet. Design options include one- or two-story houses with one- or two-car garages. The residential development will have an internal network of sidewalks, a mail kiosk, and an open-air pavilion.

Three years ago, the city selected D.R. Horton’s Hunters Manor proposal in response to an RFP, or a public request for proposals, to develop housing on the infill site, which is owned by the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. The agency issued the request for proposals in September 2019 and D.R. Horton won the RFP award in November 2019.

D.R. Horton is under contract to pay the CRA $1.6 million for the site, according to a property disposition and development agreement between the CRA and D.R. Horton.

“The project has been working its way through this process for quite some time,” Backman, the attorney for D.R. Horton, said at the Sept. 13 commission meeting. “The RFP award went to my client [D.R. Horton] just before Covid set in, and so the process has taken a little bit longer.”

Founded in 1978 by Donald R. Horton, D.R. Horton ranks as the largest homebuilder by volume in the U.S. since 2002, according to its website. The company operates in 105 markets in 33 states across the country.

The Pompano Beach development site is just east of Powerline Road, bounded by Northwest 9th Street on the north side and Northwest 6th Street on the south, and by Northwest 18th Avenue on the east and Northwest 19th Avenue on the west.
D.R. Horton’s project takes its name from Hunters Manor Park, an 8.4-acre, open-space park that borders the development site on its south side. Single-family homes are along the north and west sides of the site. The new Marquis Apartments, a 100-unit affordable housing development, is also along the north side of the site. The east side is bordered by an auto body paint shop, church property, and vacant land.

“There were several residential homes on the subject site in the past, but it is currently vacant … [and] represents a void in the Hunters Manor neighborhood,” according to a report on behalf of the CRA by construction engineering and consulting firm WGI.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyd.r. hortonhomebuilderspompano beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    100 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach with Ally Visram and Howard Wurzak (Wurzak Hotel Group, Google Maps)
    Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
    Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
    Invesca Development Group’s Bernard and Michael Hsiao with the development site at 4300-4400 Northwest Ninth Court in Plantation (Invesca, Google Maps)
    Invesca scores $77M construction loan for Plantation rentals
    Invesca scores $77M construction loan for Plantation rentals
    South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
    Rendering of Prospect's plans to develop Advantis Lauderhill and Prospect's Navish Chawla (Prospect Real Estate Group, Getty)
    Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
    Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
    LM Restaurants' Lou Maoshakos and an aerial view of 1755 Southeast Third Court in Deerfield Beach (Facebook/LM Restaurants, Google Maps)
    LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
    LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
    Jose Luis Zapata with 505 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard (Orchestra Hotels, Google Maps)
    No check-in zone: Fort Lauderdale Hilton-branded condo-hotel unit owners fight for access
    No check-in zone: Fort Lauderdale Hilton-branded condo-hotel unit owners fight for access
    Lyon Living CEO Frank Suryan Jr. and 4108 Pine Island Road in Sunrise (Lyon Living, Courtyards at Sunrise)
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex
    Sharon Gustafson, Laurent Ouazana and 3916 Country Club Lane (Facebook/Sharon Gustafson, Twitter/@hellolab, Susan Rindley with One Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)
    French insurance CEO buys Fort Lauderdale estate
    French insurance CEO buys Fort Lauderdale estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.