Homebuilder D.R. Horton won a rezoning for Hunters Manor, a planned infill development of 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach.

The Pompano Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to rezone the 9-acre development site from “single-family residential” (RS-3) and “multi-family residential” (RM-12) to “residential planned unit development” (RPUD).

The rezoning increases from 56 to 59 the number of single-family homes that Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton can build on the Hunters Manor site. A plat approved in 2016 restricts the 9-acre Pompano Beach site to a maximum of 65 detached single-family homes.

Prices for homes at Hunters Manor will probably start “in the low $400,000s,” Scott Backman, an attorney representing D.R. Horton, said at a city commission meeting two weeks ago, when commissioners tentatively approved the rezoning on first reading.

Houses at master-planned Hunters Manor will have four or five bedrooms and will range in size from 1,739 square feet to 2,717 square feet. Design options include one- or two-story houses with one- or two-car garages. The residential development will have an internal network of sidewalks, a mail kiosk, and an open-air pavilion.

Three years ago, the city selected D.R. Horton’s Hunters Manor proposal in response to an RFP, or a public request for proposals, to develop housing on the infill site, which is owned by the Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. The agency issued the request for proposals in September 2019 and D.R. Horton won the RFP award in November 2019.

D.R. Horton is under contract to pay the CRA $1.6 million for the site, according to a property disposition and development agreement between the CRA and D.R. Horton.

“The project has been working its way through this process for quite some time,” Backman, the attorney for D.R. Horton, said at the Sept. 13 commission meeting. “The RFP award went to my client [D.R. Horton] just before Covid set in, and so the process has taken a little bit longer.”

Founded in 1978 by Donald R. Horton, D.R. Horton ranks as the largest homebuilder by volume in the U.S. since 2002, according to its website. The company operates in 105 markets in 33 states across the country.

The Pompano Beach development site is just east of Powerline Road, bounded by Northwest 9th Street on the north side and Northwest 6th Street on the south, and by Northwest 18th Avenue on the east and Northwest 19th Avenue on the west.

D.R. Horton’s project takes its name from Hunters Manor Park, an 8.4-acre, open-space park that borders the development site on its south side. Single-family homes are along the north and west sides of the site. The new Marquis Apartments, a 100-unit affordable housing development, is also along the north side of the site. The east side is bordered by an auto body paint shop, church property, and vacant land.

“There were several residential homes on the subject site in the past, but it is currently vacant … [and] represents a void in the Hunters Manor neighborhood,” according to a report on behalf of the CRA by construction engineering and consulting firm WGI.