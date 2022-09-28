Open Menu

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida: Photos

More than 2.5M people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane

Miami /
Sep.September 28, 2022 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photos via Getty Images)

(Photos via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwestern coast of Florida Wednesday afternoon, creating catastrophic storm surge, flash flooding and powerful wind gusts, knocking out power to more than 1.1 million customers.

After gaining strength over the Gulf of Mexico, the Category 4 hurricane made landfall at 3:05 p.m. at Cayo Costa in the Fort Myers area at sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour.

Photos and videos of the flooding and storm surge show cars and buildings partially submerged in water, including a fire station in Naples. The storm surge was forecast to reach as much as 18 feet in some parts of the west coast of Florida.

More than 2.5 million people were under an evacuation order prior to the storm. According to CoreLogic, over 7.2 million homes with a combined reconstruction value of $1.6 trillion are within the impact area of the hurricane’s moderate and high flash flood risk bands.

Hurricane Ian marks the fourth strongest hurricane and one of the most dangerous storms to make landfall in Florida’s history. All of Cuba was left without power after Ian hit the island as a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday at 5 p.m., the majority of customers in Florida’s Lee County had lost power, with hundreds of thousands in the dark in Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties combined, according to poweroutage.us.

As the hurricane moves northward, it is expected to continue to dump heavy rain on parts of Florida for the next day or two.

Read more

Before it made landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida, two tornadoes touched down in South Florida, flipping airplanes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and uprooting trees. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were spared hurricane-force winds and storm surge, though some flooding was reported.

Here are photos of the hurricane’s destruction:

  • (Photos via Getty Images)
    (Photos via Getty Images)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    climate changehurricanesSarasotasea level risesouthwest Tampatampa

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (The Real Deal illustration with Getty Images)
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    As Hurricane Ian approaches, builders secure Florida sites
    A map from the report (The Leroy Collins Institute at Florida State University, iStock)
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    Sea-level rise to prompt displacement of Miami’s low-income, minority communities, study finds
    New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago (iStock)
    As rent explodes nationally, Miami tops the charts
    As rent explodes nationally, Miami tops the charts
    A rendering of one of the planned towers at Magic City Innovation District in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood (Arquitectonica)
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    Miami redevelopment wave sparks fears of climate gentrification
    (Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong)
    South Florida real estate braces for flood insurance hikes
    South Florida real estate braces for flood insurance hikes
    Joseph Chetrit with the Tides Hotel (Getty, Tides via Facebook)
    Chetrit’s lender alleges it stole $2M insurance payout for South Beach hotel damage
    Chetrit’s lender alleges it stole $2M insurance payout for South Beach hotel damage
    Derek Jeter and his Tampa mansion (Getty, Smith & Associates Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International)
    Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M
    Jeter sells waterfront Tampa estate for record $23M
    Tony Cho (Photos via Metro 1, iStock)
    Tony Cho launches company focused on climate change and social activism
    Tony Cho launches company focused on climate change and social activism
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.