Open Menu

Apollo wins approval for multifamily project in Dania Beach

An affiliate of the developer assembled the site near Stirling Road and Federal Highway in a series of purchases this year and last year

Miami /
Sep.September 29, 2022 05:30 PM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Apollo Companies' Edward Abbo and a rendering of the 12-story, 278-unit apartment development in Dania Beach (The Apollo Companies, City of Dania Beach DRC)

The Apollo Companies’ Edward Abbo and a rendering of the 12-story, 278-unit apartment development in Dania Beach (The Apollo Companies, City of Dania Beach DRC)

A developer won site plan approval for a 12-story, 278-unit apartment building in Dania Beach.

The Dania Beach City Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a variance from zoning rules and a site plan proposed by the Apollo Companies, an Aventura-based firm led by CEO Edward Abbo. The property is near the intersection of Stirling Road and Federal Highway.

“We are vertically integrated, so we are going to build it in-house,” Abbo told Dania Beach commissioners at their meeting Tuesday night. “We build all over Florida … We have built more than 7,000 residential units.”

The multifamily development, called 101 Dania Beach, would have 134 one-bedroom apartments, 83 two-bedrooms, 21 three-bedrooms, 35 studios, and five live-work units on the ground floor that would front Southwest First Court.

Amenities will include a rooftop pool and barbecue area, a fitness center, co-working space, package-delivery lockers, and an on-site park. The site plan also includes a parking garage with 357 spaces, six street parking spaces, and a bicycle storage facility.

The apartments would be built on a site assembled by Juan Ojalvo, manager of First Dania Beach LLC. His company is an affiliate of Apollo Companies, according to a May 24 letter to the city’s community development director from Javier L. Vazquez, an attorney for Apollo Companies.

First Dania Beach LLC paid a total of $2.6 million this year and last year to acquire and assemble the 1.86-acre site, according to property records. The development site is just west of the popular Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant at 128 South Federal Highway in Dania Beach. The multi-address site behind Jaxson’s touches Southwest First Street (101-117), Southwest First Court (105, 111, 119, and 125-127), and Park Avenue East (110, 118, 124, 126).

Apollo made its apartment project much denser by responding to city incentives to provide on-site open space and adopt sustainable building standards. The developer got a bonus of about 200 units and five floors for 101 Dania Beach by designing it with a passive, on-site green space spanning 10,390 square feet, and by adopting the Florida Green high-rise building standard.

City commissioners approved a variance to local zoning rules that would have required one tree every 15 feet along streets. Apollo plans to plant fewer trees for traffic safety reasons, according to its application to the city.

Apollo’s portfolio in South Florida includes Quantum Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Turnberry Plaza office building in Aventura, Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Downtown hotel, and Hilton Aventura Miami hotel, according to its website.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    dania beachmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Constellation's Eduardo Otaola and Boschetti's Jose Boschetti with rendering of proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project (LinkedIn, Boschetti Group, Arquitectonica, Getty)
    Developers propose mixed-use luxury rentals in Coral Gables
    Developers propose mixed-use luxury rentals in Coral Gables
    Matthew Baron and Alirio Torrealba
    MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
    MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
    1600 Northeast Second Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)
    Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
    Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
    Terra's David Martin and AB Asset Management's Getzy Fellig with rendering of Residences in the Grove (Terra Group, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove
    Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove
    Electra America's Joe Lubeck with rendering of Southplace City Center (Electra America)
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Electra America JV plans $1B mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall
    Grand Peaks Properties' Luke Simpson and Nick Simpson; renderings of the proposed Empire Brickell project (Corwil Architects, Grand Peaks Properties, Getty)
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    Grand Peaks proposes 26-story apartment tower in Brickell
    American Landmark CEO Joe Lubeck and the High Ridge Landing apartment complex at 3609 High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach (American Landmark, Google Maps)
    American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M
    American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M
    2100 Northwest Miami Court, 2101 Northwest First Avenue and 2127 Northwest First Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    Another Wynwood dev site hits market asking above $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.