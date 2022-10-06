Open Menu

Money for many: South Florida real estate firms flush with PPP cash

Real estate brokers and firms received $229M in funds

Miami /
Oct.October 06, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

The Payroll Protection Program put plenty of money in the hands of South Florida real estate firms — more so than anywhere else in the state.

Companies in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties took home the most dough, according to data updated Sunday by the Small Business Administration. Of those, the lion’s share of wealth went to Miami-Dade.

The firms in South Florida, including brokerages and some developers, netted $229 million in real estate-PPP funds through 11,110 loans. In Miami Dade, real estate companies borrowed $104 million, while those in Palm Beach and Broward counties each received a more modest $67 million and $58 million respectively, according to an analysis by The Real Deal.

To date, $192 million, or 84 percent, of those funds have been forgiven or paid off. In Miami-Dade, about $87 million PPP loans were forgiven or paid off, followed by $55 million in Palm Beach and $50 million in Broward. (The SBA’s data did not separate what was forgiven versus what was paid back.)

Totals were calculated based on the county where the borrowers planned to spend the money. In all three counties, each loan created an average of two jobs.

In Miami-Dade, PRH Investments, an affiliate of the Miami-based Related Group, received the highest loan amount of $4.5 million. In Palm Beach, Priderock Capital Management secured $4.4 million and in Broward, the commercial real estate firm Accesso Resources received a $3.6 million loan. It’s unclear if PRH had their loan settled — Priderock Capital Management and Broward Accesso both did.

Miami-Dade

In Miami-Dade, real estate firms took out about 5,100 PPP loans, totaling nearly $104 million. The average loan amount was about $20,000. In total, the borrowers reportedly created nearly 10,700 jobs. On top of Related, other firms that secured PPP funds included the Coral Gables-based Allen Morris Company, which received a $946,500 loan that it paid off.

Palm Beach County

For Palm Beach, real estate brokerages and firms took out nearly 2,600 loans totaling $58.2 million. The average loan was about $22,500 and the recipients reportedly created a total of 5,565 jobs. Companies that secured loans include the Jupiter brokerage Waterfront Properties, which received about $328,000 that it paid off.

Broward

In Broward, the real estate companies took home $67 million over 3,415 loans, averaging about $19,600 per loan. Countywide, 7,140 jobs were reportedly created from the loans. Among the borrowers is Fort Lauderdale-based Berger Commercial Realty, which received $759,000 that it paid off.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Browardmiami dadePalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fischer & Co's Cliff Fischer with 100 Royal Palm Way PH-1
    Cliff Fischer buys oceanfront Palm Beach penthouse for $15M
    Cliff Fischer buys oceanfront Palm Beach penthouse for $15M
    Jane Holzer with 980 S Ocean Boulevard (Getty)
    Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
    Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
    From left: Susan Patterson, Wayne Bergman, and Mayor Danielle Moore with 710 South Ocean Boulevard (
    Palm Beach to fight Florida’s single-family demolition law
    Palm Beach to fight Florida’s single-family demolition law
    Charles Dana and George Wieger with 170 Seagate Road (College of Charleston, Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Colorado private equity boss buys Palm Beach home from Dana heir
    Colorado private equity boss buys Palm Beach home from Dana heir
    Ken Griffin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    Inside Griffin’s billion-dollar South Florida property play
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mansions on hold: Deals delayed because Palm Beach private schools at capacity
    Mansions on hold: Deals delayed because Palm Beach private schools at capacity
    152 Dolphin Road in Palm Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Chicago real estate CEO sells Palm Beach home for $14M
    Chicago real estate CEO sells Palm Beach home for $14M
    Bruce Percelay with 261 Nightingale Trail (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    Goldman Sachs rainmaker drops $16M on Palm Beach spec house
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.