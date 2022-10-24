Open Menu

Grupo Eco plans 12-story office building in Hallandale Beach

Office project is the fourth phase of Atlantic Village, a mixed-use development on Federal Highway, adjacent to the Big Easy Casino

Miami /
Oct.October 24, 2022 11:30 AM
By Mike Seemuth
A rendering of 800-814 North Federal Highway (Atlantic Village)

Grupo Eco won a rezoning for its planned 12-story office building in Hallandale Beach, the fourth phase of the mixed-use Atlantic Village development on Federal Highway.

The building will have 97,735 square feet of office space on the top five floors, 7,745 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, and a parking garage with 298 spaces from the ground floor to the seventh floor, according to a city staff memo to the city commission.

The Hallandale Beach City Commission on Wednesday rezoned the half-acre development site at 800-814 North Federal Highway, which raised the limit on building height to 12 stories. Two single-story restaurants, Ocean’s Eleven and Carini’s, previously occupied the now-vacant site, which is adjacent to Jeffrey Soffer’s Big Easy Casino.

Commissioners also passed a resolution approving a design of the 12-story office building with 33 modifications of local redevelopment standards. Most of the modifications involved smaller-than-standard setbacks from rights-of-way on the front, back, and sides of the planned office building.

Hallandale Beach commissioners set six conditions for their approval of the modifications, including Grupo Eco’s payment of a $71,720 sewer impact fee, and $143,816 each for a transportation mitigation fee and a water impact fee.

Other conditions require Grupo Eco to put 14 electric vehicle charging stations on the development site and install new sidewalks and landscaping along Federal Highway, Northeast 8th Street and Atlantic Shores Boulevard.

The developer also is required to construct and maintain a public brick paver plaza on a city-owned parcel within the Atlantic Village 4 office development site, along Atlantic Shores Boulevard. The parcel, on the north side of the property, was deeded to the city by the Florida Department of Transportation “for public purposes,” Vanessa Leroy, director of Hallandale Beach’s department of sustainable development, told commissioners at the meeting.

Atlantic Village 4, LLC, the applicant for the rezoning and the modifications of redevelopment standards, is managed by Alejandro Chaberman, according to state records.

Chaberman, co-founder of Grupo Eco, guided the company’s launch of the Atlantic Village development. Its first phase of construction on a 32,000-square-foot retail and commercial center began in 2016.

Atlantic Village now has two office buildings and more than 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to the property’s website.




