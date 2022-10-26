Open Menu

Lincoln scores $103M construction loan for Doral apartments

Property is last remaining dev site at mixed-use Park Square project

Miami /
Oct.October 26, 2022 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lincoln Property Company’s Tim Byrne and the development site at 3450 Northwest 85th Court in Doral (Google Maps, Lincoln Property Company)

Lincoln Property Company’s Tim Byrne and the development site at 3450 Northwest 85th Court in Doral (Google Maps, Lincoln Property Company)

With interest rates poised to continue rising, Lincoln Property Company pulled the trigger on a major construction loan for its planned multifamily project in Doral.

The Dallas-based firm secured a $102.9 million loan to build apartments on 3.4 acres at 3450 Northwest 85th Court, the last vacant site at the Park Square at Doral mixed-use development. Santander Bank acted as administrative agent for a group of lenders that provided the financing, records show.

The property is approved for a 14-story project with 291 apartments, according to media reports.

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and Masoud Shojaee’s Shoma Group built most of the 52-acre Park Square at Doral, one of several mixed-use projects in the city, whose rapid population growth has been accompanied by a commercial real estate boom.

Coral Gables-based Shoma completed the One Park Square office and retail building at 3470 Northwest 82nd Avenue in 2010 and sold it in 2017 for $96 million.

Shoma and Related worked on the rest of Park Square, completing single-family communities and apartment projects. The pair also partnered with PGIM Real Estate on the Manor rental complex, selling it for $135 million in 2017, and on the two-building The Flats rentals, which sold for $100 million in 2020.

Lincoln, which builds both residential and commercial projects, bought its piece of Park Square for $16 million in December. Tim Byrne leads the firm’s residential division.

Lincoln secured the construction financing at a dubious time. While borrowing costs have increased amid the Federal Reserve’s push to fight inflation by hiking interest rates, South Florida’s multifamily market remains robust, fueling continued development.

South Florida’s rental increases have cooled after the region led the nation in hikes, but at $2,590, median rents in the region were still up 13 percent year over year as of last month, according to Realtor.com.

Other multifamily builders have managed to secure construction financing in the region this month. Cymbal DLT Companies scored $31 million for two planned apartment towers along downtown Fort Lauderdale’s New River at 408 Southwest Fourth Street and 403 Southwest Third Avenue. And AMAC and ROVR Development nabbed $41 million in financing for an eight-story, 180-unit project at 4465 Griffin Road in Hollywood.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    doraljorge perezmultifamily marketrelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alta Development’s Henry Pino along with 160 and 180 Southwest Ninth Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Henry Pino’s Alta bets on Brickell resi market
    Henry Pino’s Alta bets on Brickell resi market
    From left: Jon Paul and Jorge Pérez with 1650 NE 124 Street (North Miami Florida,
    Pérez’s Related scoops up multifamily dev site in North Miami
    Pérez’s Related scoops up multifamily dev site in North Miami
    13th Floor Investments' Arnaud Karsenti and Related's Jorge Pérez with 5445 Collins Avenue (13th Floor Investments, Related Group,Google Maps, Getty)
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    Canceled: Related, 13th Floor’s $500M Miami Beach condo buyout falls apart
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    After Ian: South Florida’s construction costs, insurance to rise
    From left: Related Group's Jon Paul Pérez, Integra's Nelson Stabile, and Related Group's Jorge Pérez with St. Regis Residences
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    Downsizing plans: Related, Integra shrink St. Regis Brickell
    Florida Atlantic University processor Ken Johnson and Brown Harris Stevens' Sheila Rojas (Florida Atlantic University, Brown Harris Stevens, Getty)
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    Record rent hikes had slowed. Ian may change that
    From left: Jon Paul Perez, Jorge Perez, and Two Roads’ Taylor Collins and Reid Boren with Bal Harbour tower (Two Roads, Getty, Related)
    Related-led team wins approval for oceanfront Bal Harbour tower
    Related-led team wins approval for oceanfront Bal Harbour tower
    A photo illustration of 1401 Southeast 15th Street (bottom) and 1300 Northeast Third Street (top) in Fort Lauderdale (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    LA investor pays $30M for aging 90-unit Fort Lauderdale rental portfolio
    LA investor pays $30M for aging 90-unit Fort Lauderdale rental portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.