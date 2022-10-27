Open Menu

Change up: Pitcher turned financial adviser buys in Palm Beach Gardens

Frank Seminara is downsizing from an $11M Jupiter home

Miami /
Oct.October 27, 2022 11:47 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
341 Old Jupiter Beach Road and 2169 Driftwood Circle with Frank Seminara (Getty, Billy Nash, Michael Laurenzano)

341 Old Jupiter Beach Road and 2169 Driftwood Circle with Frank Seminara (Getty, Billy Nash, Michael Laurenzano)

Retired Padres and Mets pitcher Frank Seminara is heading to a new home in South Florida.

The former MLB pro turned Morgan Stanley financial adviser downsized from his waterfront property in Jupiter to another waterfront property in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tony Hernandez is representing Seminara in the buying and selling of both homes. He was also the developer of both homes.

Records show Seminara bought the house at 2169 Driftwood Circle for $5.8 million from the estate of Ronald C. Martin Sr., with Ronald C. Martin Jr. signing on behalf of his late father. Martin Sr. was a longtime partner at Ernst and Young, and passed away in March.

Billy Nash of Illustrated Properties represented the sellers.

Martin Sr. bought the property for $3.1 million in 2020, according to records. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house spans almost 6,000 square feet, sits on 0.3 acres with 100 feet of waterfront. Nash said the home is suited for a fisherman, and comes with a tackle room in addition to a private dock.

Hernandez said that Seminara’s waterfront Jupiter home at 341 Old Jupiter Beach Road is closing for just under $10.9 million on Friday. Hernandez developed it on spec and sold it to Seminara in July of last year for $7.4 million, according to MLS records.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home also has 100 feet of water frontage, and sits on 0.7 acres, according to the listing.

Hernandez said multiple factors influenced his client to relocate down to Palm Beach Gardens.

And the transactions were an opportunity for the developer to witness the successful maturity of his speculative projects.

“It’s a unique position to be in –– everyone who bought from you is in the positive of millions of dollars,” he said. “It was a fair, win-win situation for everyone involved.”

Seminara’s Palm Beach Gardens purchase reflects how the community has maintained market interest and strong pricing even as the market begins to settle from its fevered gold rush over the past two years.

“The last 24 months was a frenzy, and the frenzy is over, but the demand still exists,” said Nash.

He emphasized the majority of buyers in the Palm Beach County luxury market are cash buyers, and not necessarily affected by increasing mortgage rates, which just hit a 21-year high.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jupiterluxury real estatepalm beach gardenswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Luxury car dealer Adam Gordon and 3911 Island Estates Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M
    Luxury car dealer flips waterfront Aventura home for $9M
    Drawbridge's Jason Elmer with 11757 Elina Court (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Cybersecurity founder nabs Palm Beach Gardens house for $9M
    Cybersecurity founder nabs Palm Beach Gardens house for $9M
    David and Danielle Deshe and the home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Daniel Petroni, David and Danielle Deshe)
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    Vero Water co-founder sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $8M
    A photo illustration of Tom Brady and 588 Riviera Drive in Tampa, Florida (Getty, Google Maps)
    Tom Brady’s Davis Islands home hits market for $12.5M
    Tom Brady’s Davis Islands home hits market for $12.5M
    6800 Fisher Island Drive and Sempra ceo Jeffrey Martin (Sempra, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sempra CEO buys Fisher Island condo for $11M
    Sempra CEO buys Fisher Island condo for $11M
    Dr. Steven Scott and Rebecca Scott with 500 East Alexander Palm Road (Google Maps, Getty, Duke)
    Wealth adviser pays record $26M for waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion
    Wealth adviser pays record $26M for waterfront Boca Raton spec mansion
    1515 E Lake Drive in Fort Lauderdale with Builders Capital ceo Robert Trent (Google Maps, Builders Capital)
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    Builders Capital CEO buys Fort Lauderdale spec mansion for $17M
    550 Arvida Parkway in Coral Gables, John Ruiz and Benjamin Leon Jr. (Google Maps)
    UM booster John Ruiz buys another waterfront home in Gables Estates
    UM booster John Ruiz buys another waterfront home in Gables Estates
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.