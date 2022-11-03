Open Menu

Billionaire Dan Loeb selling Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer

1-acre site could be developed into about 250 residential units

Miami /
Nov.November 03, 2022 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Third Point’s Dan Loeb and Livwrk's Asher Abehsera 2050 North Miami Avenue (Third Point, Livwrk, Google Maps, Getty)

Third Point’s Dan Loeb and Livwrk’s Asher Abehsera 2050 North Miami Avenue (Third Point, Livwrk, Google Maps, Getty)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb is in contract to sell a Wynwood site to Brooklyn developer LIVWRK for about $20 million, The Real Deal has learned.

It will mark the second acquisition in Wynwood for LIVWRK, led by founder and CEO Asher Abehsera. The company paid about $25 million last year for a 2.5-acre assemblage at 2400 and 2500 North Miami Avenue.

Now, Abehsera’s firm is buying the 1-acre site at 2050 North Miami Avenue, according to a source familiar with the deal. LIVWRK could not be reached for comment.

Loeb, CEO of New York-based Third Point, is the backer of developer Shahab Karmely. Karmely’s KAR Properties bought the property in 2014 for $12.5 million, but exited the investment months ago, Karmely confirmed. Ford’s self-driving vehicle startup, Argo AI, signed a five-year lease for the building in 2018 but closed its office. Ford recently shut down the company.

The building was previously owned and operated by the Wynwood shoemaker Mega Shoes. The land could be developed into about 250 residential units.

LIVWRK acquired the properties at 2400 and 2500 North Miami Avenue from East End Capital. LIVWRK plans a mixed-use development on those properties with nearly 550 residential units, amenities, office and other commercial space.

Development has been booming in Wynwood. More than 2,200 apartments and condos are in the pipeline for the neighborhood as of this summer, according to a TRD analysis.

Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners plans to develop the Salvation Army parking lot in Wynwood that it acquired last month for $18 million into a 12-story apartment building with 186 units, retail spaces and a garage.

In September, Block Capital Group, a prolific developer and investor in the neighborhood, submitted an application for a five-story, 17-unit residential building with 3,000 square feet of retail at 91 Northwest 27th Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    KAR PropertiesMiami-Dade CountyShahab Karmelywynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” Jalal Abuimweis and Elan Capital's Andres Duarte with 2605 and 2561 Northwest 135th Street (Jalal Abuimweis, Elan Capital, Getty)
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
    Self-proclaimed “King of Miami Real Estate” sells Opa-locka apartments
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    Why real estate shoppers are bagging grocery-anchored plazas
    The Richman Group’s Richard Paul Richman and the site of the project (Google Maps)
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Richman scores $44M construction loan for south Miami-Dade rentals
    Conway Commercial Real Estate's Thomas Conway with 8038 Northeast Second Avenue (Getty)
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    Thomas Conway sells Miami Little River multifamily dev site
    From left: Jose Hevia and Stephen Blumenthal along with a rendering of the planned industrial complex outside the Urban Development Boundary (Coral Rock Development, Aligned Real Estate Holdings)
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    “Incredible land grab”: Miami-Dade OKs project outside UDB
    Jade Signature at 16901 Collins Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    A rendering of the planned mixed-use project at 1250 Northwest 22nd Avenue (Getty, Polish American Club of Miami)
    Polish American Club seeks rezoning for Miami River mixed-use project
    Polish American Club seeks rezoning for Miami River mixed-use project
    A rendering of Tal Aventura at 2785 Northeast 183rd Street (Tal Aventura)
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    Tal Aventura launches condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.