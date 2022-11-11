There’s a new trophy up for grabs.

Todd Glaser and his partners listed the renovated mansion at 10 Tarpon Isle for $218 million, Bloomberg reported. The historic estate was built in 1930 on a 2.3-acre private man-made island, dubbed Tarpon Island. If sold for its asking price, it will set a new residential price record for all of Florida.

Glaser and his partners bought the property for $85 million last year from longtime owners William and Eileen Toll. His investors include Jim Randall, Scott Robins, and Jonathan Fryd, a trio that has partnered with him on other projects in South Florida.

The Tarpon Island estate was designed by architect Howard Major, a favorite in early Palm Beach architecture. Glaser’s renovation of the estate included adding a second pool, updating the tennis court, and tearing down a portion of the original mansion to add an extension. The square footage of the renovated mansion is now nearly double its original 12,000 — it is now 23,000 square feet, according to records. The house still has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, records show.

At the time that Glaser bought the island, he was not shy about his ambitions for the buyer.

“This hasn’t been available to anybody,” he told The Real Deal. “This is a house for Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in Palm Beach on your own private island.”

By listing the estate for $218 million, Glaser is gunning for the Florida price record for a residential property, most recently set in June by billionaire Larry Ellison, who bought the former Ziff family estate in nearby Manalapan for $173 million.

The Florida price record before that was set in Palm Beach last year when hedge fund billionaire Scott Shleifer bought an oceanfront mansion for $122.7 million.

— Kate Hinsche