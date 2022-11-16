Open Menu

Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building

City would consider proposals for an office or multifamily project with workforce housing

Miami /
Nov.November 16, 2022 04:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miami Beach commissioner David Richardson with 1940 Park Avenue

Miami Beach commissioner David Richardson with 1940 Park Avenue (Google Maps, Getty, David Richardson)

Miami Beach officials are contemplating partnering with a developer to renovate a city-owned Art Deco apartment building.

The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday authorized staff to move forward with crafting a request for proposals to partner with a developer that can fix up the Barclay Plaza Apartments at 1940 Park Avenue. Bidders can also include possible additions to the 1935-era building in their proposals.

Miami Beach commissioner David Richardson told his colleagues that allowing interested developers to build on the vacant area behind the three-story, L-shaped structure would make the project financially viable. “It needs to be clear that they can also make a proposal to put something on there,” Richardson said. “I think that is the only way it will work.”

Miami Beach officials would enter into a private-public partnership and sign a 99-year ground lease with the winning bidder, according to a memo from City Manager Alina Hudak. A developer can also choose to maintain the Barclay as an apartment building with some workforce units, or reposition the property as an office project.

The project does not require a voter referendum, but any proposal would need approval from the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board because the Barclay is considered a “contributing” building in the city’s Art Deco Historic District.

Last week, Miami Beach voters rejected proposals for a pair of new office projects on city-owned lots near Lincoln Road proposed by a partnership involving Don Peebles and a separate development team featuring Integra Investments and Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht.

In 2014, the Barclay was condemned by the city, which then purchased the property a year later. The city paid the Miami Beach Community Development Corporation $5.4 million for the former affordable housing building. Since then, it has remained vacant.

Miami Beach also briefly listed Barclay for sale last year. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, the lone no vote on the RFP, said the better option is for Miami Beach to pursue funding from the Florida Legislature to renovate the apartment building.

“I don’t like this RFP at all,” she said. “I do feel strongly we can get the [state funds] to renovate the Barclay. Why give it away when we can do workforce housing ourselves.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    miami beachmultifamilyofficesSouth Beachworkforce housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Immocorp Capital's Gilbert Benhamou and a rendering of Northwood Square (LinkedIn; renderings via Kobi Karp)
    West Palm approves Immocorp’s mixed-use project in Northwood
    West Palm approves Immocorp’s mixed-use project in Northwood
    From left: Zom Living’s Greg West and Related Companies' Stephen Ross with 2601 Solano Avenue
    Steve Ross’ Related adds Broward affordable rentals to portfolio
    Steve Ross’ Related adds Broward affordable rentals to portfolio
    Ritz Carlton Residences Miami Beach at 4701 North Meridan Avenue in Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Ritz-Carlton closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach at 6969 Collins Avenue (Google Maps)
    Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
    Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
    Rendering of Gateway Luxury Apartments (Burgos Lanza, Getty)
    Pompano Beach advances 128-unit mixed-income rental project
    Pompano Beach advances 128-unit mixed-income rental project
    From left: Pantzer Properties’ Jason and Jordan Pantzer, Tricera Capital’s Ben Mandell, and 13th Floor Investments’ Arnaud Karsenti (Investments, Loopnet, Pantzer Properties, Tricera Capital)
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    Pantzer pays $175M for newly built apartments in Miami’s MiMo
    South Florida real estate players gear up for recession, but remain optimistic
    South Florida real estate players gear up for recession
    South Florida real estate players gear up for recession
    Robert Rivani and Marc Roberts
    “Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
    “Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.