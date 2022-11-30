Open Menu

South Florida by the numbers: Art Basel at 20

Miami /
Nov.November 30, 2022 10:30 AM
By Master Brokers Forum
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Art Basel Miami Beach (Illustration by the Real Deal with Getty, Master Brokers Forum)

Art Basel Miami Beach (Illustration by the Real Deal with Getty, Master Brokers Forum)

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

The incomparable Art Basel (and Miami Art Week) return this week, marking the true start of “the season” with a fantastic cornucopia of festivals, exhibitions, conferences, dinners, and parties. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Art Basel has been credited with reshaping the global perception of Miami, as the region has evolved into a true 24/7 metropolis during this timeframe. As the uber-wealthy descend upon Miami from around the world once again, local real estate industry pros will maximize this extraordinary opportunity to showcase their existing and future inventory of luxury listings. Let’s examine the intersection of art and real estate in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

33

Number of countries where travel bans were lifted just weeks before last year’s Art Basel, dramatically heightening interest just as Miami’s real estate market was raging. Developers and brokers throughout the city hosted pop-up art exhibits at their sales centers, launched sales for new projects, sponsored fairs, and hosted cocktail parties for potential buyers and real estate agents.

283

Number of galleries expected at this year’s Art Basel Miami (from 38 different countries and territories), shattering last year’s mark of 253. [TheNextMiami]

2

Number of downtown Miami city blocks being transformed into a “web3 metropolis” where guests can learn how emerging technology can work for them and their interests. The free, five-day festival called The Gateway will feature interactive installations and panels exploring NFTs, art, gaming, finance, music and film (presented by Miami developer Moishe Mana) and hopes to lure visitors from Miami Beach to the mainland. [MiamiHerald]

$55 million

Upper price range of homes in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point community. In this interview with mother-daughter agent duo (and Master Brokers Forum members) Ida and Minette Schwartz, the pair discuss the historic impact of Art Basel, its close connections with Miami real estate, and offer insider tips for surviving Art Week. [LuxuryTravelMagazine]

4

Estimated number of months a new 200-unit mid-rise rental project in Miami’s SoLé Mia Mia community was completely absorbed after opening last December. In this interview with SoLé Mia co-developer Jackie Soffer and her husband (Dacra developer and Miami Design District founder) Craig Robins, the pair discuss Robins’ role in bringing Art Basel and Design Miami to the city. [CommercialObserver]

This column is produced by the Master Brokers Forum, a network of South Florida’s elite real estate professionals where membership is by invitation only and based on outstanding production, as well as ethical and professional behavior.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
art baselBay Pointdowntown miamimaster brokers forummiami art weekSoLe MiaSouth Florida By The Numbers

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The site at 1431 North Bayshore Drive with Genting CEO Lim Kok Thay (Genting)
Genting wants over $1B for waterfront Miami site
Genting wants over $1B for waterfront Miami site
Gil Dezer, Carlos Rosso, Daniel de la Vega (Sonya Revell, Rosso Development, One Sotheby's International Realty)
Developers, brokers pursue wealthy art buyers during Miami Art Week
Developers, brokers pursue wealthy art buyers during Miami Art Week
First Quality Enterprises' Kambiz Damaghi along with a rendering of the two proposed residential towers next to MiamiCentral (Getty, First Quality Enterprises, Facebook/Clinton County Economic Partnership, Zyscovich)
Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
Damaghi family buys resi tower dev sites next to MiamiCentral
Aria's David Arditi with rendering of 501 Residences (Aria Development Group, Getty)
Aria JV scores $81M construction loan for downtown Miami condo project
Aria JV scores $81M construction loan for downtown Miami condo project
From left: Bel Invest's Maximillian Beltrame, Mast Capital's Camilo Miguel, and PMG's Ryan Shear (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
Life after FTX: What happens to the crypto buyer pool now?
River Landing Shops and Residences with Andrew Hellinger and Coralee Penabad of Urban-X Group (UrbanX)
Lease roundup: Urban-X, Motwani, Falcone, CIM Pebb score tenants
Lease roundup: Urban-X, Motwani, Falcone, CIM Pebb score tenants
From left: Hyatt's Mark Hoplamazian and Gencom's Karim Alibhai along with a rendering of the proposed James L. Knight Center, a three-tower development at 400 Southeast Second Avenue (Getty, Hyatt, Gencom)
Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
Miami voters approve James L. Knight Center redevelopment
PMG's Dan Kaplan, Ryan Shear and Kevin Maloney with rendering of Waldorf Astoria tower in Miami (PMG, ArX Solutions)
What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
What it takes to develop a Miami supertall
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.