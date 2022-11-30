South Florida by the numbers: Art Basel at 20

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics.

The incomparable Art Basel (and Miami Art Week) return this week, marking the true start of “the season” with a fantastic cornucopia of festivals, exhibitions, conferences, dinners, and parties. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Art Basel has been credited with reshaping the global perception of Miami, as the region has evolved into a true 24/7 metropolis during this timeframe. As the uber-wealthy descend upon Miami from around the world once again, local real estate industry pros will maximize this extraordinary opportunity to showcase their existing and future inventory of luxury listings. Let’s examine the intersection of art and real estate in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”

33

Number of countries where travel bans were lifted just weeks before last year’s Art Basel, dramatically heightening interest just as Miami’s real estate market was raging. Developers and brokers throughout the city hosted pop-up art exhibits at their sales centers, launched sales for new projects, sponsored fairs, and hosted cocktail parties for potential buyers and real estate agents.

283

Number of galleries expected at this year’s Art Basel Miami (from 38 different countries and territories), shattering last year’s mark of 253. [TheNextMiami]

2

Number of downtown Miami city blocks being transformed into a “web3 metropolis” where guests can learn how emerging technology can work for them and their interests. The free, five-day festival called The Gateway will feature interactive installations and panels exploring NFTs, art, gaming, finance, music and film (presented by Miami developer Moishe Mana) and hopes to lure visitors from Miami Beach to the mainland. [MiamiHerald]

$55 million

Upper price range of homes in Miami’s exclusive Bay Point community. In this interview with mother-daughter agent duo (and Master Brokers Forum members) Ida and Minette Schwartz, the pair discuss the historic impact of Art Basel, its close connections with Miami real estate, and offer insider tips for surviving Art Week. [LuxuryTravelMagazine]

4

Estimated number of months a new 200-unit mid-rise rental project in Miami’s SoLé Mia Mia community was completely absorbed after opening last December. In this interview with SoLé Mia co-developer Jackie Soffer and her husband (Dacra developer and Miami Design District founder) Craig Robins, the pair discuss Robins’ role in bringing Art Basel and Design Miami to the city. [CommercialObserver]

