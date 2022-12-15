Open Menu

Developer wins approval for 13-story Embassy Suites hotel in Dania Beach

Doral-based Benito Irastorza raised the allowable height of his planned hotel by promising to obtain LEED Green Building certification and to cover the cost of 20 new public parking spaces

Miami /
Dec.December 15, 2022 05:30 PM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Benito Irastorva with the Embassy Suites hotel

Benito Irastorva with the Embassy Suites hotel (Embassy Suites)

A Doral-based developer won approval in Dania Beach for a 222-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel on Federal Highway.

Benito Irastorza, CEO of Iras Group, is the manager of an LLC that acquired the hotel development site in August 2016 for $3.1 million, according to state and county records.

Irastorza plans to build a 13-story hotel on the 1.2-acre site, just south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at 233 North Federal Highway. The site is now occupied by a one-story retail building called Dania Plaza that will be demolished.

The Dania Beach City Commission on Tuesday approved a site plan for the Embassy Suites development in a zoning area with a standard seven-story limit on building height.
Irastorza qualified his Embassy Suites project for six stories of bonus height by pledging to achieve a LEED Green Building Certificate for the hotel (four stories) and to pay $130,000 for 20 new public parking spaces (two stories).

The hotel is designed to total 219,098 square feet, including guestrooms, ballrooms, meeting rooms, lounges, shops, and a restaurant that will be open to the public. The hotel also will have a swimming pool and sun deck on the fifth floor and 212 parking spaces.

“This will be the first major project that people see, coming [south] from the airport,” Richard Coker, an attorney for Irastorza, told commissioners at the Tuesday meeting. “It will by far be the most high-end hotel in the city of Dania Beach.”

The approved site plan for the Embassy Suites included deviations from local design standards for building setbacks, roofs, parking garage ramps, landscaping, and valet parking spaces.

“One of the reasons for the variances and variations is this is a truly urban hotel,” Coker said. For example, Dania Beach rules required that no more than 10 percent of the parking spaces at Embassy Suites could be set aside for valet parking, he said. “That’s a suburban type of requirement … Virtually all of our parking will be valet parking.”

Dania Beach Vice Mayor Lori Lewellen questioned the gray and white color scheme on the exterior of the planned hotel, which she says is too commonplace among newer developments in Dania Beach: “Earth tones, over and over again.”

“Some of the colors are dictated by the brand,” Irastorza responded.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countydania beachHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Merit Hill CEO Elizabeth Schlesinger and the Pines West Storage Center at 400 Northwest 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines (Merit Hill, Google Maps, Getty)
    Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property
    Merit Hill Capital picks up another Broward self-storage property
    From left: KEITH's Dodie Keith-Lazowick and Green Mills LLC's Mitch Rosenstein along with an aerial view of the affordable housing development site at 1700 Blount Road in Pompano Beach (Getty, City of Pompano Beach, Green Mills LLC, LinkedIn/Dodie Keith-Lazowick)
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    Pompano approves affordable housing project next to homeless center
    Russell Galbut and Michael Shvo with rendering of office clock tower project at 407 Lincoln Road and 1030 Sixth Street (GFO Investments, SHVO, Getty)
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    Miami Beach board approves Galbut hotel, Shvo office project
    From left: Joseph Chetrit and Meyer Chetrit with the Tides hotel at 1220 Ocean Drive
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    Judge approves foreclosure of Chetrit’s Tides hotel in Miami Beach
    From left: Capital Square’s Louis Rogers and Whitson Huffman (buyers); Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn (sellers); the Bell Parkland apartment complex at 5851 Holmberg Road in Parkland (Capital Square, Bell Partners, BellParkland.com)
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
    NuRock's Paul Greilich with rendering of planned 11-story, 134-unit affordable apartment development (LinkedIn, Tarpon Housing Partners, Getty)
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    NuRock advances affordable housing development in Hollywood
    The Connor Group’s Larry Connor, Bell Partners’ Jon Bell and Lili Dunn with Grand Riviera Miramar (The Connor Group, Bell Partners, Google Maps, Getty)
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Connor drops $138M for pair of Miramar rental complexes
    Michael Shvo with a rendering of 407 Lincoln Road and Steve Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, Monroe Capital’s Theodore Koenig, and The Shore Club at 1901 Collins Avenue (SHVO, Witkoff, Monroe Capital)
    Miami Beach board to vote on Shvo’s office project and Witkoff’s Shore Club
    Miami Beach board to vote on Shvo’s office project and Witkoff’s Shore Club
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.