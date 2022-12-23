Open Menu

JV buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $38M

Alchemy-ABR sold two low-rise commercial buildings for $320 psf

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2022 02:36 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of ABS' Earle Altman, Gregg Schenker, Peter Burack and Steven Hornstock along with the office complex at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Google Maps, ABS Partners Real Estate, LLC)

Photo illustration of ABS’ Earle Altman, Gregg Schenker, Peter Burack and Steven Hornstock along with the office complex at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Google Maps, ABS Partners Real Estate, LLC)

ABS National Business Parks paid $38 million for a Palm Beach Gardens office complex.

The joint venture acquired Corporate Center at the Gardens at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway, according to Vizzda and records. The deal breaks down to about $320 per square foot for two buildings spanning 119,000 square feet.

The buyer is a joint venture between New York-based ABS Real Estate Partners and Princeton, N.J.-based National Business Parks. The partnership assumed a $24.4 million loan with BankUnited, Vizzda and records show.
https://therealdeal.com/tag/abs-partners/

A separate joint venture between New York-based Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Doral-based Breakers Capital Partners is the seller. Alchemy-ABR and Breakers paid $30 million for the 6-acre site in 2016, records show. The three-story and five-story buildings were completed in 1996.

ABS is led by founders Earle Altman, Gregg Schenker, Peter Burack and Steven Hornstock. The firm has a portfolio of 98 commercial properties spanning more than 14 million square feet across the country, according to the company’s website. They include Datran Center, a pair of office buildings in Kendall and 200 Park Avenue South, an office and retail building in Manhattan.

In 2016, an ABS-led investment group paid $150 million for Datran Center.

National Business Parks, led by President John Zirinsky, is a family-owned real estate investment firm specializing in office assets, according to the company’s website.

Last year, ABS National Business Parks bought the partnership’s first office project in Palm Beach Gardens, paying $30.5 million for Gardens Plaza. It is also a two-building complex.

The joint venture’s most recent acquisition is among a few office deals to close at the end of this year. In the third quarter, sales of South Florida office buildings dropped 37 percent to $821.3 million, compared to the same period of last year, according to Vizzda.

A September CoStar Group report also showed a decline of 50 percent in South Florida office sales, year-over-year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    officespalm beach countypalm beach gardensSouth Florida Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CBRE's Ben Silver with 11900 Biscayne Boulevard (CBRE, Google Maps)
    North Miami office building hits market for $45M
    North Miami office building hits market for $45M
    From top: Walgreens stores at 1800 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, 3595 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami, and 9921 Okeechobee Boulevard in Boca Raton (Getty, Google Maps, LoopNet)
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    From left: PMG's Kevin Maloney with Waldorf Astoria Miami, Related's Stephen Ross with One Brickell City Centre, Hyatt Hotels’ Mark Hoplamazian with Miami Riverbridge, and JDS Development's Michael Stern and 888
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    Attorney Patrick McKamey with 1130 West Blue Heron Boulevard
    Ex-Riviera Beach housing official pleads guilty to extortion
    Ex-Riviera Beach housing official pleads guilty to extortion
    From left: Deco Capital Group’s Bradley Colmer and Pretium Partners’ Don Mullen along with a rendering of the Eighteen Sunset office project in Miami Beach (Getty, Deco Capital Group, Pretium Partners)
    Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
    Lease roundup: Deco Capital Nabs Pretium Partners as tenant
    Capital Group P3's Mario Caprini and Hensel Phelps' Michael Choutka with rendering of their planned mixed-use development (Capital Group P3 Development, Hensel Phelps, City of Deerfield Beach, Getty)
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Deerfield Beach voters to decide on Hensel Phelps’ mixed-use development
    Trinsic’s Brian Tusa and Aura Boca at 789 West Yamato Road (Trinsic Residential Group, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Trinsic scores $92M refi for Aura Boca apartment building
    Trinsic scores $92M refi for Aura Boca apartment building
    Drew and Jessica Guff; 144 Chilean Ave (Getty, Siguler Guff, Fairfax & Sammons)
    Palm Beach OKs plans for private equity chief’s non-waterfront home
    Palm Beach OKs plans for private equity chief’s non-waterfront home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.