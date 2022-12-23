Open Menu

North Miami office building hits market for $45M

Biscayne Centre is currently 81% occupied

Miami /
Dec.December 23, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CBRE's Ben Silver with 11900 Biscayne Boulevard (CBRE, Google Maps)

CBRE’s Ben Silver with 11900 Biscayne Boulevard (CBRE, Google Maps)

UPDATED, Dec. 23, 12:15 p.m.: A North Miami office building hit the market asking $45 million.

Biscayne Centre, an eight-story building at 11900 Biscayne Boulevard, totals roughly 156,500 square feet and has an attached parking garage. The asking price equates to about $288 per square foot.

The seller is longtime Miami resident Ami Shashoua. CBRE has the listing.

Ben Silver, senior vice president at CBRE, said the building is 81 percent occupied. Tenants include The Flowery, a dispensary focused on growing cannabis indoors; Studio Elements, a shared spa workspace; and the Florida Breast Cancer Coalition.

Shashoua’s former company, Incomm Agent Solutions, a payment processing company, also previously occupied space at the building, Silver said. Real Time Technologies acquired the company in August, according to published reports.

Nationwide, the office market is still struggling, though South Florida has proven to be a brightspot. The Real Estate Roundtable recently urged the Biden Administration to bring federal employees back to the office, arguing that it was setting a bad example by adopting permanent remote work strategies.

In Miami-Dade, office asking rents rose 8 percent in the third quarter, year-over-year, to $47.85 per square foot from $44.35 per square foot, according to a Cushman & Wakefield report.

Vacancies dropped to 17.4 percent in the third quarter, from 18.2 percent in the same time period of last year, the report found.

Among recent office building sales in South Florida, Brick & Timber Collective this month bought its third building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The San Francisco-based firm paid $62 million for Cube Wynwd, at 222 Northwest 24th Street.

In October, Renaissance Properties paid $51 million for a 190,000 square foot office building in Boca Raton, with plans to refurbish the building.

In July, Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management bought the Meridian Office Center at 6551 and 6601 Park of Commerce Boulevard in Boca Raton for $29.8 million.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the height of Biscayne Centre.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    biscayne boulevardMiami-Dade Countynorth miamioffice marketoffices

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo illustration of ABS' Earle Altman, Gregg Schenker, Peter Burack and Steven Hornstock along with the office complex at 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Google Maps, ABS Partners Real Estate, LLC)
    JV buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $38M
    JV buys Palm Beach Gardens office complex for $38M
    A photo illustration of 6155 Southwest 106th Street in Pinecrest (Getty, Compass)
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    Pinecrest mansion sells for record $10M
    From top: Walgreens stores at 1800 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, 3595 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami, and 9921 Okeechobee Boulevard in Boca Raton (Getty, Google Maps, LoopNet)
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    A trio of Walgreens stores in South Florida sold for a combined $34M
    Terra's David Martin with Upland Park
    Terra nabs $35M loan to start Dolphin Station mixed-use project
    Terra nabs $35M loan to start Dolphin Station mixed-use project
    Lori Sidman and 6330 Allison Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    Hedge funder’s wife sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M
    From left: PMG's Kevin Maloney with Waldorf Astoria Miami, Related's Stephen Ross with One Brickell City Centre, Hyatt Hotels’ Mark Hoplamazian with Miami Riverbridge, and JDS Development's Michael Stern and 888
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    “Gotta go up”: Mapping the supertalls on tap in Miami
    MCR Hotels CEO Tyler Morse and Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East at 3549 LeJeune Road (MCR Hotels, Google Maps)
    Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
    Dallas firm buys Hyatt-branded hotel near Miami International Airport
    From left: LeBron James, Ken Griffin, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Jeff Bezos, Vlad Doronin, and Stephen Ross (Getty)
    Here’s what went down in South Florida real estate in 2022
    Here’s what went down in South Florida real estate in 2022
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.