Open Menu

Trinity and Credit Suisse to buy Hollywood’s Diplomat for $850M

Joint venture is acquiring the existing hotel, and partnering with Related Group and BH Group to build two new towers

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2023 05:28 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Trinity CEO Sean Hehir, Related CEO Jorge Pérez, BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida

Trinity CEO Sean Hehir, Related CEO Jorge Pérez, BH Group’s Isaac Toledano and the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Wikipedia)

Trinity Investments is teaming up with Credit Suisse to acquire Hollywood’s Diplomat Beach Resort and adjacent properties for $850 million, The Real Deal has learned. The joint venture also tapped Miami-based Related Group and Aventura-based BH Group to co-develop two towers on the development sites.

The deal, which would be among the largest commercial sales on record in South Florida, is scheduled to close on Friday, according to a source close to one of the joint venture partners.
The deal includes the oceanfront, 1,000-room hotel at 3555 Ocean Drive, two garages with a retail component and the pair of development sites on the Intracoastal Waterway.

JLL is representing the seller, New York-based Brookfield Property Partners, which previously tried to sell the Diplomat and the adjacent sites to Aventura-based developer Jeffrey Soffer. The billionaire also planned to pay $850 million, but that deal fell apart last year.

Trinity stepped in, went under contract and sought partners that could co-develop the vacant parcels that are next to the garages at 3460 South Ocean Drive, the source said. One site is approved for a project with 350 condo units, and the other one is approved for a 500-room hotel with 68,000 square feet of retail.

Spokespeople for Trinity, Credit Suisse, Related Group and BH Group declined comment. A Brookfield spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting comment.

In 2014, Thayer Lodging Group acquired the Diplomat Beach Resort and adjoining sites totaling 10 acres for $460 million, records show. Later in the same year, Brookfield bought Thayer.

In 2017, Brookfield completed a $100 million renovation of the resort. In 2019, before the pandemic, Brookfield listed the Diplomat and adjacent properties for $1 billion.

The luxury hotel has 515 king rooms, 484 double rooms, 96 suites, several restaurants and more than 200,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Trinity is a Honolulu-based real estate investment firm led by CEO Sean Hehir. In 2021, Trinity and Certares Real Estate Management paid $174 million for East, Miami, a 352-key hotel at Brickell City Centre in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Related, led by CEO Jorge Pérez, and BH Group, led by Isaac Toledano, are partnering on other residential projects in South Florida. This month, the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Agency approved a non-binding letter of intent with Related and BH Group to build an affordable housing multifamily project in Marina Village.

BH Group and Related are also partnering with billionaire Teddy Sagi and Chicago-based Wanxiang America RE Group to build a 50-unit luxury condominium on Fisher Island. In September, the joint venture paid $122.5 million for Fisher Island’s last development site.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BH Groupbrookfield asset managementBrookfield Property Partnersdevelopment sitesDiplomat Beach ResorthollywoodHotelsrelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of BH Group’s Isaac Toledano, Related Group’s Jorge Perez, and Marina Village in Riviera Beach (Getty, BH Group, Related Group)
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    Cushman & Wakefield’s David Greenberg and Christopher Passeggiata
    Cushman & Wakefield hires Marcus & Millichap’s hospitality team
    Cushman & Wakefield hires Marcus & Millichap’s hospitality team
    From left: Tricap’s David Edelstein and RFR’s Aby Rosen with 2201 Collins Avenue
    RFR, Tricap file dueling lawsuits for control of W South Beach
    RFR, Tricap file dueling lawsuits for control of W South Beach
    From left: Taylor Collins and Jon Paul Perez with Rivage
    Related, partners launch sales of Bal Harbour condos, with PH asking over $65M
    Related, partners launch sales of Bal Harbour condos, with PH asking over $65M
    Jesta Group’s CEO Elliott Aintabi with a rendering of the project (Kobi Karp, Getty)
    Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site
    Jesta wins approval for apartment, hotel project on Shuckers site
    Jimmy Tate, Sergio Rok and  Jorge Pérez with renderings of the project
    Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale
    Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale
    Up for vote this week: Aman Miami Beach, medical marijuana zoning in Miami
    Up for vote this week: Aman Miami Beach, medical marijuana zoning in Miami
    Up for vote this week: Aman Miami Beach, medical marijuana zoning in Miami
    From left: Jorge and Jon Paul Pérez with 444 Brickell Tower (Getty, Related)
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    Related scores $164M construction loan for Brickell apartment tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.