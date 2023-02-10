Open Menu

Everglades College buys Keiser University’s West Palm campus for $30M

Non-profit school’s parent bought two-building complex, as its founder faces Congressional probe over insider payments

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2023 03:35 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Everglades College's Arthur Keiser with Keiser University building at 2085 Vista Park

Everglades College’s Arthur Keiser with Keiser University building at 2085 Vista Park (Arthur Keiser, Google Maps, Getty)

Keiser University’s non-profit parent company bought the school’s West Palm Beach campus from a non-affiliated seller for $30.2 million.

Everglades College, which owns Fort Lauderdale-based Keiser University and Boca Raton-based Everglades University, acquired the two-building complex at 2085 Vista Parkway in West Palm Beach, records and Vizzda show. The buyer obtained two mortgages totaling $20 million from Amerant Bank.

The two-building complex is home to Keiser’s chiropractic medicine school, which Everglades College previously leased from the seller, according to Vizzda.

The seller is an affiliate of Fort Lauderdale-based Keenan Development Group, led by President Bill Keenan. In 2003, the Keenan affiliate acquired the property, but the deed does not list the sale price, records show. The two three-story buildings spanning nearly 100,000 square feet were completed between 2004 and 2006.

Everglades College’s purchase of the office building comes as Arthur Keiser, founder of both universities, and his family members face Congressional accusations that they have received millions of dollars from the two Florida schools in violation of U.S. Department of Education regulations, according to The Washington Post. Everglades College is a non-profit company, and Arthur Keiser serves as its vice president, corporate records show.

A recent House Education Committee probe found that he lent Everglades College $321 million in 2011 to buy his namesake university, at that time a for-profit school, the Post reported. He has since been receiving payments and interest on the loan, and is still owed about $60 million, 2019 tax filings reviewed by the committee show. The tax records also show that Keiser-related businesses have received nearly $8.9 million in payments from Everglades College.

Last year, Keiser University affiliates sold two Fort Lauderdale office properties to Everglades College for a combined $57.6 million, records show. One building, at 1500 Northwest 49th Street, is Keiser University’s main campus.

Everglades College also owns another six properties in Palm Beach County, including the former West Palm Beach campus of Michigan-based Northwood University, which the non-profit bought for $25 million in 2015, records show.

Read more
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
officespalm beach countyUniversitieswest palm beach

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Roberto and Joanne de Guardiola, Jay W. Jordan II and 515 North Lake Way
Financier flips Palm Beach home for $14M, an 80% markup in eight months
Financier flips Palm Beach home for $14M, an 80% markup in eight months
From left: Dwntwn Realty Partners’ Tony Arellano, Current Capital Group’s Todd Nepola, Disruptive Real Estate’s Stefano Santoro, and The Porosoff Group’s Arthur Porsoff
South Florida commercial deals go cold
South Florida commercial deals go cold
553 Harbor Court and 526 North Ocean Boulevard in Delray Beach
Investor bulks up with $22M Delray Beach mansion
Investor bulks up with $22M Delray Beach mansion
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham West Palm Beach Airport at 1910 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, South Beach Plaza Hotel at 1401 Collins Avenue and The South Beach Plaza Villas at 1411 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach; Blue Suede Hospitality Group’s Kenny Lipschutz (Wyndham La Quinta WPB Airport, Google Maps, Linkedin)
Miami Beach and West Palm hotels sell for combined $40M
Miami Beach and West Palm hotels sell for combined $40M
220 Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach with David Malm and Richard Kurtz
Hedge funder buys new Palm Beach townhouse for $12M
Hedge funder buys new Palm Beach townhouse for $12M
Alyssa Morgan and Dina Goldentayer with 30 Palm Avenue and 158 Palm Avenue
Sticker shock: Ranking South Florida’s priciest residential rentals
Sticker shock: Ranking South Florida’s priciest residential rentals
Mizner Grande Realty's Al Albinder and The Keyes Company's Mike Pappas
Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton
Keyes acquires Mizner Grande Realty in Boca Raton
Two Town Center at 5355 Town Center Road in Boca Raton with CP Group’s Angelo Bianco and Chris Eachus
Lease roundup: CP, Allen Morris, Agave score tenants
Lease roundup: CP, Allen Morris, Agave score tenants
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.