Financier flips Palm Beach home for $14M, an 80% markup in eight months

Buyer is Gretchen Jordan, wife of private equity boss Jay W. Jordan II

Miami /
Feb.February 10, 2023 02:35 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Roberto and Joanne de Guardiola, Jay W. Jordan II and 515 North Lake Way

Roberto and Joanne de Guardiola, Jay W. Jordan II and 515 North Lake Way (Getty, Google Maps, The Jordan Company)

A financier flipped a non-waterfront Palm Beach home to the wife of a private equity boss for $14 million — an 80 percent markup in eight months.

Records show Roberto de Guardiola, via an LLC named for the address, sold the home at 515 North Lake Way to Gretchen S. Jordan, in an off-market deal.

Guardiola is president of New York-based De Guardiola Advisors, an investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions. The Cuban-born financier and his interior designer wife, Joanne de Guardiola, have been longtime Palm Beachers.

In 2021, they sold their Palm Beach home at 12 Lagomar Road for $15.3 million, opting for a condo at the Plaza of the Palm Beaches that they bought for $3 million the same year, records show. They’ve made headlines for some of their other luxury investments –– in 2014, Architectural Digest featured the couple’s renovation of late publisher Malcolm Forbes’ yacht, The Highlander.

Also in 2021, the couple sold their Southampton, New York estate for $18.2 million, after listing it for $37.5 million in 2015. The 4.5-acre estate was built in 1899 and once belonged to the Carnegie family.

Jordan is the wife of Jay W. Jordan II, co-founder and managing partner of the Jordan Company, a New York-based private equity firm. The couple also bought the home at 273 Tangier Avenue in Palm Beach for $12.7 million in 2021, records show.

De Guardiola bought the North Lake Way home for $7.8 million in June, according to records. The 0.3-acre property includes a 3,000-square-foot house built in 1963, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half- bathroom, records show. According to a previous listing, the home was extensively renovated in 2020, including the kitchen and bathrooms.

The latest sale price of $14 million is an 80 percent markup from de Guardiolas’ purchase price eight months ago.

While the South Florida market is cooling from its pandemic-era frenzy, prices have continued to rise, with non-waterfront properties in Palm Beach reaching price records.

David Malm, a New England-based private equity and real estate investor, bought a new Palm Beach townhome for $12 million in a deal that closed this month. Financier Steven Hudson flipped a townhome for $26.7 million last month, earning about $1 million in the deal. Real estate investor Irwin Ackerman and his wife, Mary Ackerman, sold a Palm Bach home facing the ocean for $34.9 million in an off-market deal, also last month.

