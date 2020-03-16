Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

CUNY may sell some of its 300-building portfolio

School system tapped Real Estate Solutions Group to assess value of holdings

TRD NEW YORK /
Mar.March 16, 2020 01:15 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The CUNY Graduate Center at 365 Fifth Avenue and John Jay College building at 59th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Credit: Alex Irklievski and Professorcornbread via Wikipedia Commons)

The CUNY Graduate Center at 365 Fifth Avenue and John Jay College building at 59th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Credit: Alex Irklievski and Professorcornbread via Wikipedia Commons)

The City University of New York is looking to generate more money for academic programs by selling off some of its 300-building portfolio.

The Facilities Planning and Management Committee on CUNY’s board of trustees unanimously approved a $750,000 contract with Real Estate Solutions Group last week to assess the value of all of its buildings, according to the New York Post. The review will likely also look at possibly selling air rights above CUNY properties.

The college has considered selling the unused John Jay College building at 59th Street and Amsterdam Avenue for years, and one trustee brought up selling the CUNY Graduate Center at 365 Fifth Avenue by the Empire State Building. However, CUNY spokesperson Frank Sobrino told the Post that the Graduate Center is not for sale.

CUNY has 18 different colleges, including senior colleges and community colleges. Its 300 buildings span the five boroughs. By comparison, Columbia University has more than 230 properties and New York University has 110, according to The Real Deal’s 2018 ranking of university property holdings.

Real Estate Solutions Group should be able to prepare its report in six or seven months, laying out the values and options for the potential sale or development of CUNY’s properties. [NYP] — Eddie Small

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
appraisalsCUNY

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Real estate appraisal startup Reggora raises $3M in seed round

Real estate appraisal startup Reggora raises $3M in seed round
Push to cut back on home appraisals sparks controversy

Push to cut back on home appraisals sparks controversy
Sorry, home appraisers, bots are coming for your jobs

Sorry, home appraisers, bots are coming for your jobs
Which is better at valuing your home — you or a computer program?

Which is better at valuing your home — you or a computer program?
Does going green net you more green when selling your home?

Does going green net you more green when selling your home?
New options open for homeowners seeking a reverse mortgage

New options open for homeowners seeking a reverse mortgage
Closing costs can bust a homebuyer’s budget

Closing costs can bust a homebuyer’s budget
Appraisal-free loans save millions for buyers

Appraisal-free loans save millions for buyers
arrow_forward_ios