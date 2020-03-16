Open Menu
WeWork keeping most branches open amid coronavirus spread

Other co-working spots have shut, including The Wing, which closed all its locations through end of March

TRD NATIONAL /
Mar.March 16, 2020 10:25 AM
Staff
The company has 739 locations and has shut down two of them in Wuhan, China (Credit: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WeWork has been keeping most of its spaces open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even as other co-working spaces have closed their doors.

The company has 739 locations and has shut down two of them in Wuhan, China, according to Bloomberg. It also shut down and reopened locations in Seattle and New York after people at them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other co-working companies have been more aggressive about shutting down. The Wing closed all locations starting Saturday, and they will stay closed at least through March 31. Convene has 32 locations and is closing more than half of them, including a 530 Fifth Avenue spot where a member tested positive for the virus.

Knotel has 271 locations and is encouraging employees to take added health precautions. It has also offered customers additional cleaning services at their work spaces.

WeWork does have an optional work-from-home policy in place for its workers. It has suspended events and reduced the number of staffers at its locations as well. [Bloomberg— Eddie Small

