Open Menu
Trending:
CoronavirusBlackstoneCompassWeWork

Citing uncertainty, Zillow gives agents 50% discount on Premier Agent

The price reduction will go into effect on March 23 and apply to new bookings through April 22

TRD NATIONAL /
Mar.March 18, 2020 01:10 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Zillow CEO Richard Barton (Credit: JD Lasica via Flickr)

Zillow CEO Richard Barton (Credit: JD Lasica via Flickr)

Zillow Group is responding to the ongoing public health crisis caused by coronavirus by cutting the cost of its Premier Agent program in half.

The company’s CEO Rich Barton emailed agents who use Premier Agent Tuesday morning and released a letter to shareholders later in the day. The 50 percent discount will go into effect on March 23 and apply to all new bookings through “at least” April 22.

“We’re still seeing home shopping activity—albeit bumpy—through our apps and websites,” Barton wrote to agents. “While we can’t predict what’s ahead, we want to work with you to help homebuyers and sellers in creative ways as we expect people will continue to shop in this new (virtual) reality.”

Barton and chief financial officer Allen Parker advised shareholders that annual revenue impact was expected to be between $40 million to $50 million, but said the company is trying to reduce expenses.

Read more

Citing Zillow economists’ analysis of past pandemics and recessions including the 2003 SARS outbreak, Barton and Parker told shareholders that in these previous periods “prices remained relatively stable and activity came back quickly when related health concerns subsided.”

Premier Agent is a key revenue source for Zillow, though it’s not as central as it once was. In 2018, the program represented 67 percent of the company’s quarterly revenue. But since its pivot to iBuying, Premier Agent accounted for just 25 percent of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In February, when Zillow reported its final quarter earnings for 2019, Premier Agent’s revenue was $233.5 million, a year-over-year uptick of about 6 percent, while the company saw a 57 percent surge from its iBuying program Zillow Homes with $603.2 million in revenue.

Zillow’s discount follows the actions that other companies, such as Grubhub, have taken to give clients a break and try to support their businesses as the coronavirus pandemic affects larger swaths of people and slows economic activity. Business is at a standstill in some cities, such as San Francisco where a shelter-in-place order shuttered all non-essential businesses. As of Wednesday, New York City is considering a similar measure.

In the meantime, however, restaurants, bars and schools in New York City, Chicago and Miami-Dade County have all been ordered to close.

In his message, Barton promised agents the discount would be automatically applied and said Zillow would be reaching out in coming days and weeks with new resources in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Premier AgentResidential Real Estatezillow

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
Placeholder image

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
President Donald Trump and HUD secretary Ben Carson (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump suspends HUD evictions, foreclosures amid coronavirus pandemic
Credit: Getty Images

Here are the residential firms with the highest dollar volume of listings in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens
Corcoran's Pam Liebman, Compass's Robert Reffkin and Elliman's Howard Lorber jockey for position atop the resi rankings. (Illustration by Nate Kitch)

Selling the whole city: TRD’s resi brokerage ranking expands beyond Manhattan
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 1 QPS's Fitness Center at 23-01 42nd Road (Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Fitness Center by SLCE Architects/PMG)

Gym ban applies to residential buildings: state
Paul Yablon of Moore Capital Management and 730 Park Avenue (Credit: Steve Mack/Getty Images for Manhattan Youth Baseball, Compass)

Not everyone’s rattled: Pricey NYC listings are still climbing
Localize.city marketplace launches personalized web pages and advertising for agents under a subscription-fee model. (Credit: Localize.city and iStock)

Localize.city launches subscription-based agent tools
arrow_forward_ios