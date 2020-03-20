The daughter of Goldman Sachs’ head of merchant banking paid $25.3 million for a full-floor Fifth Avenue co-op.

Jacqueline Friedman Brogadir bought the 10th floor unit at 993 Fifth Avenue in a sale recorded this week in property records. Brogadir, the daughter of Goldman’s Richard Friedman, could not be reached for comment.

The seller was Ted Janulis and his wife Barbara. The couple purchased the residence in 2005 for $10.3 million.

The 5,000-square-foot apartment overlooking the Metropolitan Museum of Art was freshly renovated and includes a library and dining room to seat up to 24 comfortably. The listing noted that the 19-unit cooperative does not permit financing. The building is 17 floors and was built in the 1930s.

Janulis was the chief executive of Connecticut-based CRT Capital Group. The institutional broker-dealer and research firm was headquartered in Stamford but in 2016 the company began downsizing after selling parts of its business to the Cowen Group.

All of CRT’s offices are now closed and the firm is maintaining “minimal operations,” according to its company LinkedIn page. CRT did not respond to request for comment.

They initially listed the four-bedroom in September asking $27.5 million. They shaved 8 percent off that price upon closing, but it’s not too shabby considering that Manhattan’s average price drop was 10 percent last year, according to Olshan Realty.

Brown Harris Stevens’ brokers Mary Beth Flynn and Russell Miller represented the Janulises. Neither responded to request for comment.

Brogadir, is an omnichannel buyer at Bloomingdale’s, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is married to Benjamin Brogadir, who appears to be a financial advisor at Odeon Capital Group. He could not be reached for comment.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]