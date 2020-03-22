Open Menu
Bahamas spread with Jackie-O and Heinz family connections hits market

The 1960s beach house is asking $5.5M

TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Mar.March 22, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Jackie Kennedy Onassis and the Bahamas home

Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s winter retreat in the Bahamas is on the market.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom villa is listed with Christie’s International Real Estate for $5.5 million, according to the New York Post. Jackie-O never owned the property, but was a frequent guest of its owners, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Heinz of the Heinz condiment empire.

Her sister, Lee Radziwill, was also a frequent guest of the Heinz family. Radziwill’s longtime Upper East Side home hit the market late last year for $4.25 million.

The Heinz’s bought the the 5,740-square-foot home in the 1970s after selling a home in Barbados, dubbing it Minor Cay.

The three-story home was built in the 1960s and has a ground floor completely surrounded by a pool. A bridge over the pool leads to a garden by the beach. The home abuts the Lyford Cay Club and Golf Course.

The Heinz family sold the home to sculptor John Safer in the 1980s, according to Christies. The Safer family has owned it since. The home was refurbished in 2017.

Sellers love to advertise any connection to the former First Lady. In January, a small clubhouse where Jackie-O learned to ride horses as a child hit the market for $2.3 million.

A childhood home outside Washington, D.C. sold to the Saudi Arabian government in 2018 for nearly $50 million. Her Martha’s Vineyard compound spanning 340 acres listed for $65 million last summer. [NYP]

