Convene’s top design exec steps down

Joyce Bromberg worked at the firm since 2010

May.May 21, 2020 05:18 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Joyce Bromberg (Convene via Twitter)

Convene’s top design executive is stepping down after more than 10 years with the firm, the company announced Thursday.

Joyce Bromberg, Convene’s chief design officer, is resigning, just as the flex-space company braces for a gradual reopening of its 30-plus locations.

The reason for her departure was not immediately clear, but according to a press release, she described her time at Convene as “the best part of my career and truly a privilege for me to help design great spaces, create strategies, and to allow work to be about love.”

According to Convene, Bromberg came out of retirement to join the firm in 2010, where she eventually led a team that designed Convene’s locations and created the company’s workplace strategy.

Read more

Convene, along with other flex-office companies, has grappled with a dramatic drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the firm laid off a fifth of its workforce, or about 150 employees.

Workplace design will likely play a large role in how businesses navigate a return to their offices. Earlier this month, the firm revealed plans to reduce office capacity by 50 percent and to reconfigure its spaces to allow workers to maintain social distancing.

Convene — backed by investors including RXR Realty, the Durst Organization and Brookfield Asset Management — has locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected].

Co-workingconveneProptech

States Title raises $123M to digitize title, mortgage and escrow

What happens when real estate Zoom meetings go awry?

Katerra CEO steps down from construction startup

Brother from the same mother: Knotel, Rhino CEOs didn't disclose family tie on insurance deal

The office startup's new look: Fewer desks, shuttered conference rooms

Real estate players get creative on Zoom during lockdown

WATCH: Sandeep Mathrani says WeWork paid 80% of its rent

Selina CEO says $60M in funding will get startup through crisis

