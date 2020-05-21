Open Menu

TRD Insights: Resi construction plunges in April

Unit authorizations dropped 21 percent from March

TRD INSIGHTS /
May.May 21, 2020 10:30 AM
By Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the residential construction industry was initially blurry, largely because the data reflected only two weeks of its onset.

But now April’s residential new construction census figures are in. It’s not a pretty picture.

Seasonally adjusted authorizations of single- and multifamily units last month fell to 1,074,000, a 21 percent drop from their March level. Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted housing starts dropped to 891,000 units, down 31 percent from March. Looking back a year, both of these metrics dropped by at least 19 percent from their levels last April.

Broadly, single-family construction suffered more than multifamily. About 670,000 single-family units were authorized by building permits in April, down 24 percent from their March level of 884,000. Similarly, single-family housing starts dropped 25 percent to 650,000 from their March level of 871,000.

The results for multifamily construction were mixed. Multifamily units authorized by building permits dropped 12 percent to 373,000 from their March level of 426,000, while multifamily unit starts dropped 40 percent to 234,000 housing units from their March level of 392,000.

The comparatively muted decrease in unit authorizations for multifamily properties matches market sentiment on multifamily’s prospects long term. Some ratings houses expect multifamily real estate to weather the pandemic better than different kinds of real estate, while others warn of higher loan default risk for apartments with low-income and moderate-income tenants.

New construction in April dropped in all regions of the United States, but the biggest plunge was in the Northeast, where governors announced and extended bans on all nonessential construction. Homebuilder confidence in the Northeast single-family market in April approached record lows, according to the National Association of Homebuilders’ Housing Market Index.

Still, this month’s data is incomplete. Census statistics on the month-over-month change in housing completions had margins of error that included zero, which means it’s possible there was no change in the number of housing completions.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ConstructionCoronavirusTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A photo illustration of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (Getty; iStock)

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund

Goldman Sachs to juice cash-strapped real estate owners with $3B fund
How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets

How the pandemic is shaking up property taxes in 4 major markets
Millions of new jobless claims were filed last week, as all 50 states have now begun the complicated process of reopening their economies for business. (Getty, iStock)

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks

Brokers, gig workers add to swelling unemployment ranks
With home sellers also staying on the sidelines amid the public-health crisis, the market is now giving rise to bidding wars. (iStock)

The return of the bidding war

The return of the bidding war
MetLife researchers “expect many firms to try (and fail)” permanent work from home arrangements in the near-term, though the long-term impact may be offset by other considerations. (Credit: iStock)

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact

TRD Insights: “Pandemic compliant” offices may offset remote work impact
Stay Alfred CEO Jordan Allen

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good

Stay Alfred, VC-backed hospitality startup, closes for good
Continuum on South Beach, Marquis Miami and Brickell Flatiron (Credit: Continuum by Kike Flores Photo, Marquis by Marc Averette/Wikimedia, Brickell via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look

Living in a SoFla luxury condo tower takes on a whole new look
NY State Supreme Courthouse (Credit: iStock, Wikipedia Commons)

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions

Courts to allow new cases to proceed, possibly including some evictions
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.