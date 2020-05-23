Open Menu

Mike Tyson’s former Maryland home hits the market for $8.5M

Ex-wife’s sprawling property overlooks the Congressional Country Club

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
May.May 23, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
A Maryland home formerly owned by Mike Tyson and ex-wife Monica Turner is on the market for $8.5M. The home overlooks the Congressional Country Club, which has hosted U.S. Open golf tournaments. (Getty; Google)

A Maryland home once owned by boxing great Mike Tyson is on the market for $8.5 million.

Tyson and his former wife, Dr. Monica Turner, bought the home in the mid-1990s and lived there for several years before divorcing in 2003 — the same year Tyson filed for bankruptcy. Turner kept the home, which is about 30 minutes outside Washington, D.C., according to the Wall Street Journal.

Turner has expanded the main house over the years and it now spans 19,000 square feet. It includes a gym, pool, sports court, media room and piano room. A massive closet in the spacious master bedroom suite features a dry cleaner–style conveyor belt for clothes.

Turner, a pediatrician who had a son and daughter with the former heavyweight champion, also added an adjacent lot to the property. The grounds overlook the Congressional Country Club. Turner said she’s selling the home because her youngest child has graduated from college and the house is too big for her.

Around the time the two divorced, Tyson — who had burned through his more than $300 million in career prize money — sold an even larger Connecticut estate to rapper 50 Cent for $4.1 million. The rapper sold the property last year for $2.9 million after it had spent more than a decade on the market. [WSJ]

