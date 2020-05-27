Open Menu

Bistricer lands $386M construction loan for Greenpoint project

Bank of China, SL Green provided financing for the three-tower complex

TRD New York /
May.May 27, 2020 06:40 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 77 Commercial Street in Greenpoint (REIT and Google Maps)

David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 77 Commercial Street in Greenpoint (REIT and Google Maps)

David Bistricter just landed the largest residential construction loan of the year for his massive three-tower apartment complex in Greenpoint.

The Bank of China and SL Green Realty provided Bistricer’s Clipper Equity with $386 million in financing for the developer’s massive rental project at 77 Commercial Street, sources told The Real Deal.

Bistricer will use the financing to construct a trio of rental buildings with some 720 units.

Representatives for Bistricer, Bank of China and SL Green could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bank of China provided $286 million of the financing package, with SL Green providing $100 million and an undisclosed lender chipping in a $25 million mezzanine piece, according to a source familiar with the financing. The loan has a term of three years with two one-year extension options.

Iron Hound Management arranged the financing on behalf of Bistricer. A representative for the brokerage could not be immediately reached for comment.

The new financing takes out a $70 million acquisition loan SL Green provided Bistricer when he acquired the site with his then-partner Joseph Chetrit for $25 million in 2012.

Clipper bought out Chetrit — a frequent collaborator with whom Bistricer has a track record of borrowing from SL Green — for an undisclosed price last spring.

The 2.5-acre site is along Newtown Creek in a part of Northern Brooklyn quickly transforming from a former industrial area to a residential neighborhood. It’s at the northern edge of the massive Greenpoint Landing project — the master-planned development where Brookfield Properties and the Klein family’s Park Tower Group are building 5,500 residential units.

The $361 million loan is one of the largest construction financing deals to close this year and the largest of its kind for a residential project.

Oxford Properties Group in February secured an $973 million construction loan from Wells Fargo for its redevelopment of the St. John’s Terminal building in Hudson Square, which is set to be Google’s new New York City headquarters.

In the Bronx, Andrew Chung’s Innovo Group and Square Mile Capital locked down a $305 million loan from Bank OZK for the development of a 1 million-square-foot industrial building.

On the residential side, Eliot Spitzer and Related Companies landed $276 million in financing for their planned 526-unit housing development in Hudson Yards in February from M&T Bank.

And in January, Adam America Real Estate and Hampshire Properties locked down a $90 million construction loan from Michael Dell’s family firm to build a 15-unit residential building on the Upper West Side at 2463 Broadway.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bank of chinaClipper Equitydavid bistricerReal Estate FinanceSL Green Realty

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
109 East 79th Street and Victor Sigoura (Google Maps; Getty)

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo

Victor Sigoura lands $133M construction loan for UES condo
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and the Daily News Building  at 220 East 42nd Street (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal
From left: Mapleton Rentals at at 1555-1575 61st Street in Mapleton, 1440 Story Avenue in Soundview, Beard-Van Brunt at 411 Van Brunt Street in Red Hook

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties

Abraham Leser targets $74M refi for Brooklyn, Bronx properties
Simon and David Reuben with Marc Holliday (Getty, SL Green)

Reuben brothers pick up big loan on Chetrit, Bistricer’s Gramercy Square condo project

Reuben brothers pick up big loan on Chetrit, Bistricer’s Gramercy Square condo project
A rendering of 1998 Second Avenue in Harlem and Peter Fine (Credit: GF55 Architects)

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project

Peter Fine inks $70M construction loan for Harlem resi project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.