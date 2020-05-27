Open Menu

SL Green sues Chetrit over $35M deposit for scuttled Daily News deal

The REIT is turning to the courts to keep the deposit for what would have been an $815M sale

TRD New York /
May.May 27, 2020 09:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and the Daily News Building  at 220 East 42nd Street (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green CEO Marc Holliday and the Daily News Building  at 220 East 42nd Street (Google Maps; SL Green)

The botched sale of SL Green Realty’s Daily News building has become a courtroom battle.

The real estate investment trust, one of New York City’s largest commercial landlords, is suing the Chetrit Group to keep the deposit the buyer put down for the $815 million deal that went sideways in late March, Crain’s reported.

The battle for the $35 million deposit was telegraphed earlier this month when Jacob Chetrit asked the escrow agent to prevent the funds from being released to SL Green.

Chetrit was unable to close on the purchase of the Daily News building after financing from Deutsche Bank fell through when the pandemic froze debt markets in March.

The escrow account holding the deposit is managed by Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., which is named as a co-defendant in SL Green’s suit. Fidelity reportedly told both the office landlord and Chetrit that it would continue to hold the deposit in escrow until it received an authorization from both parties, or “final determination of the rights of the parties in an appropriate proceeding.”

In an April earnings call, SL Green said it may seek a new joint-venture partner on the Daily News building and announced its “billion-dollar plan” to increase its cash balances. [Crain’s] — Erin Hudson

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusjacob chetritReal Estate LawsuitsSL Green Realty

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims

Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims

Greystar probed tenants’ “character,” “reputation,” “rental history,” lawsuit claims
(Credit: iStock)

Loophole allowed big-name landlords to get bailout funds

Loophole allowed big-name landlords to get bailout funds
Scott Mollen and 45 Park Place (45 Park Place; Herrick)

Cultural center linked to El-Gamal fights against 45 Park foreclosure

Cultural center linked to El-Gamal fights against 45 Park foreclosure
The process for challenging property assessments is so antiquated, officials won’t do Zoom meetings. (iStock)

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic

“A recipe for disaster”: Fighting property taxes in a pandemic
Clockwise from left: Bronx housing court at 1118 Grand Concourse, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Judge Lawrence Marks, New York Supreme Court at 60 Centre Street (Getty; Google Maps; Wikipedia; New York State Courts)

Attorneys find ways to “eject” tenants without Housing Court

Attorneys find ways to “eject” tenants without Housing Court
Cadillac Fairview CEO John Sullivan and the RCB Centre in Toronto (Google)

This Canadian office giant has a strategy for a return to work

This Canadian office giant has a strategy for a return to work
Bars, restaurants and live entertainment venues around the world are now weighing their reopening options. Some owners say they can’t cover the cost of operating at reduced capacity. (Getty)

Facing the music: Entertainment venues, restaurants weigh reopening options

Facing the music: Entertainment venues, restaurants weigh reopening options
Anbang’s Andrew Miller, Mirae’s Peter Lee and (from left) JW Marriott Essex House, the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco and the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole (Credit: Marriott, Westin, Four Seasons)

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways

Buyer’s remorse?: How Anbang’s $5.8B hotel deal went sideways
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.