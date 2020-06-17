Open Menu

Another blow to Amazon in court battle with Durst Organization

Judge rejects e-commerce giant’s appeal of ruling over scuttled lease at 1133 Avenue of Americas

TRD New York /
Jun.June 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Durst Organization chairman Douglas Durst and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with 1133 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Amazon is running out of moves to defend against the Durst Organization, which is suing the e-commerce giant over a scuttled lease deal.

Most recently, a judge denied an appeal by Amazon that followed a ruling favorable to Durst, according to Commercial Observer.

Durst is seeking $21 million in damages after the commercial landlord kept 310,000 square feet of space at 1133 6th Avenue vacant for Amazon and made modifications, before Amazon had a change of heart and signed with Vornado Realty Trust at a different location.

The landlord successfully argued in court that Amazon violated the terms of that 2014 lease negotiation, which forbade other negotiations from occurring simultaneously. The court’s ruling came down in January.

The case will now advance into the damages phase, though Amazon has been trying to delay proceeding, Commercial Observer reported.

Most recently, Amazon tried to appeal part of State Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter’s January ruling by denying that it had insisted on Durst making changes to the space. The judge denied the motion, citing ample evidence to the contrary. [CO] — Erin Hudson

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
amazondurst organizationoffices

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
 Jeff Bezos and 1055 Bronx River Ave (Getty, Google Maps)

Amazon takes over Bronx warehouse once home to rival Jet.com

Amazon takes over Bronx warehouse once home to rival Jet.com
Former housing czar takes swipe at de Blasio

Former housing czar takes swipe at de Blasio

Former housing czar takes swipe at de Blasio
A rendering of the site at 44-02 Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City and Douglas Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst

Owners of LIC’s “Lake Vernon” notch win in tug-of-war with Durst
Douglas Durst, One Five One, and Tik Tok CEO Kevin Mayer (Getty, Google Maps, iStock)

The biggest new tenant in New York City is… TikTok

The biggest new tenant in New York City is… TikTok
The Durst Organization president Jonathan Durst and 655 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue

Mitsubishi International renews big lease at Durst’s 655 Third Avenue
Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Credit: Bezos via Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Amazon)

Realogy CEO says Covid-19 “eviscerated” value of Amazon partnership

Realogy CEO says Covid-19 “eviscerated” value of Amazon partnership
Industrial brokers say coronavirus is hurting but not destroying interest in their properties. (Credit: iStock)

Boom’s over, but industrial brokers keep busy

Boom’s over, but industrial brokers keep busy
From left: Attorney Robert Abrams, Robert Durst and Durst spokesperson Jordan Barowitz (Credit: Abrams via Abrams Fensterman; Durst by Robyn Beck-Pool/Getty Images; Barowits via Durst Organization)

Durst Org accused of defamation by lawyer who sued Robert Durst

Durst Org accused of defamation by lawyer who sued Robert Durst
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.