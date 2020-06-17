Amazon is running out of moves to defend against the Durst Organization, which is suing the e-commerce giant over a scuttled lease deal.

Most recently, a judge denied an appeal by Amazon that followed a ruling favorable to Durst, according to Commercial Observer.

Durst is seeking $21 million in damages after the commercial landlord kept 310,000 square feet of space at 1133 6th Avenue vacant for Amazon and made modifications, before Amazon had a change of heart and signed with Vornado Realty Trust at a different location.

The landlord successfully argued in court that Amazon violated the terms of that 2014 lease negotiation, which forbade other negotiations from occurring simultaneously. The court’s ruling came down in January.

The case will now advance into the damages phase, though Amazon has been trying to delay proceeding, Commercial Observer reported.

Most recently, Amazon tried to appeal part of State Supreme Court Judge Jennifer Schecter’s January ruling by denying that it had insisted on Durst making changes to the space. The judge denied the motion, citing ample evidence to the contrary. [CO] — Erin Hudson