Open Menu

Vornado looks to sell towers co-owned with Trump

New York and San Fran office buildings account for ¼ of president’s fortune

TRD NATIONAL /
Jun.June 23, 2020 03:30 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donald Trump and Vornado's Steve Roth with 555 California Street in San Francisco (left) and 1290 Sixth Avenue in New York (right)

Donald Trump and Vornado’s Steve Roth with 555 California Street in San Francisco (left) and 1290 Sixth Avenue in New York (right)

Vornado Realty Trust is considering selling a pair of office buildings it owns alongside President Donald Trump’s firm.

The real estate investment trust is looking at options to recapitalize 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan and 555 California Street in San Francisco, Bloomberg reported. Vornado owns a 70 percent controlling interest in the properties.

The Trump Organization could also sell its stake in the office towers, the news outlet reported.

Representatives for Trump declined to comment to Bloomberg. The company’s 30 percent stake in both buildings has been described as passive. Tenants at the San Francisco tower include Goldman Sachs, KKR, Microsoft and McKinsey, while Neuberger Berman and State Street Bank are among those occupying the Manhattan building.

Trump’s stake in the properties could, however, complicate matters. Critics have long raised red flags about Trump maintaining his business interests while in office.

Trump’s stake was valued at $765 million after taking into consideration his portion of the debt on the properties, according to an assessment last year by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Trump had tapped Vornado CEO Steven Roth to serve on his infrastructure council in 2017 and, more recently, to sit on his economic recovery task force to help reopen the country post Covid-19. [Bloomberg] — Rich Bockmann

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald Trumptrump organizationVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones

Presidential election may turn spotlight back to Opportunity Zones
Eric Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. with  Trump Plaza at 167 East 61st Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Trump Organization asks lenders for relief on UES building

Trump Organization asks lenders for relief on UES building
Vornado chairman Steve Roth and 608 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property

Vornado walks away from Fifth Avenue property
Clockwise from top left: Vornado's Steven Roth, Newmark Knight Frank's Barry Gosin, Redfin's Glenn Kelman, SL Green's Marc Holliday, Marriott's Arne Sorenson, Zillow's Richard Barton, Realogy's Ryan Schneider, and Cushman's Brett White

A real estate earnings call season for the ages

A real estate earnings call season for the ages
Steven Roth (Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Vornado)

Vornado might never reopen century-old Hotel Pennsylvania, CEO says

Vornado might never reopen century-old Hotel Pennsylvania, CEO says
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.