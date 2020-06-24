Open Menu

McDonald’s closes Times Square flagship

Mainstay restaurant closed Tuesday

TRD New York /
Jun.June 24, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
McDonald’s on 220 West 42nd Street (Getty, iStock)

McDonald’s on 220 West 42nd Street (Getty, iStock)

It’s the end of an era.

McDonald’s closed its Times Square flagship restaurant and is shifting focus to its more upscale — and contactless — new location at the Bow Tie Building at 1530 Broadway, the New York Post reported. The final Happy Meal on West 42nd Street was served Tuesday.

The 17,500-square-foot restaurant operated for 17 years and is decorated like a Broadway theater with thousands of light bulbs adorning its marquee. It was the launch location for new menu items and national programs, such as free Wi-Fi in McDonald’s restaurants.

Read more

The company said the closure of the location was in the works before coronavirus, which has hit restaurants and national retailers like a ton of bricks and mortar.

McDonald’s new flagship is an all-glass outfit that has only five cashiers thanks to 18 self-ordering kiosks. The restaurant will have a dine-in experience with table service for guests who will sit on upholstered benches. [NYP] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateRestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
William Millichap

William Millichap of eponymous brokerage dies at 76

William Millichap of eponymous brokerage dies at 76
Valentino store on Fifth Avenue and Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini (Valentino, Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever

Valentino sues to quit Fifth Ave — maybe forever
Giglio’s State Street Tavern and restaurateur Bobby Hitz (Google Maps, Giglio's)

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery

“Act of God” legal strategy to skip rent worked for this eatery
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else

Desperate landlord gets de Blasio’s sympathy, not much else
Mikhail Prokhorov and RXR Realty's Scott Rechler (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project

Nassau Coliseum shutdown throws wrench into RXR project
48-49 35th Street in Long Island City and North River Company's Forrest Mas (Google Maps, North River Company)

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City

Maquette doubles space at Matsil Building in Long Island City
25 Elm Place in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

Goodwill commits to its Downtown Brooklyn space for the long term

Goodwill commits to its Downtown Brooklyn space for the long term
Andrew Rigie and Bill de Blasio (Twitter, Getty, iStock)

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.