Open Menu

TRD Insights: The 56 REITs whose bonds the Fed will buy

Westfield, Welltower, Prologis among real estate investment trusts in new index

TRD New York TRD INSIGHTS /
Jun.June 30, 2020 07:30 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

The envelope, please.

As part of its many-pronged response to the severe credit crisis, the Federal Reserve established a secondary market corporate credit facility to buy corporate bonds issued by highly rated companies — including real estate firms.

Among the REITs included in the index, mall owners Westfield and Simon Property Group are the two largest, respectively accounting for 0.31 and 0.29 percent of the overall index. These are followed by senior housing REIT Welltower, data center REIT Digital Realty Trust, office landlord Boston Properties and industrial landlord Prologis.

Some 56 companies are included in the index, with office landlords SL Green, Vornado and Columbia Realty Trust each representing just 0.01 percent of the index.

The facility, established by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, began purchasing bonds in mid-June with the objective of creating “a corporate bond portfolio that tracks a broad market index” that will be recalculated at least every four or five weeks.

Real estate investment trusts account for just 3 percent of the eligible issuers in the initial index. Companies in the non-cyclical consumer (20 percent) and cyclical consumer (16 percent) sectors are most well-represented, followed by utilities (10 percent), energy and technology (9 percent each).

To be eligible for the index, issuers must meet certain ratings requirements and may not have received other government assistance through the CARES Act or other such programs. The CARES Act’s conflict-of-interest requirements also apply, meaning that firms owned by President Donald Trump, senior White House officials or members of Congress and some of their family members are not eligible.

Subsidiaries of foreign companies (such as Westfield, acquired in 2018 by Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco) can still qualify for the program if they have “significant operations in and a majority of [their] employees based in the United States.”

While the index’s composition represents a target for the New York Fed’s bond buys, it is unclear how far along the new credit facility is. Transaction data released by the Fed on Sunday, reflecting trades settled as of June 18, included just two REIT bond buys — $4 million worth of bonds issued by Healthpeak Properties and $2.5 million from triple-net, single-tenant commercial REIT Realty Income Corp.

The Fed has also bought bonds issued by such household names as Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Walmart, AT&T, Comcast and Fox, according to other media reports.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirusfederal reserveReal Estate FinanceTRD Insights

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
Broadway’s Imperial Theatre (Getty)

Broadway performances suspended for the rest of the year

Broadway performances suspended for the rest of the year
Developers pivot from broker happy hours to drive-thrus, virtual sales launch events and more

Developers pivot from broker happy hours to drive-thrus, virtual sales launch events and more

Developers pivot from broker happy hours to drive-thrus, virtual sales launch events and more
Investors are still bullish on senior housing, despite headline struggles in nursing care facilities throughout the pandemic. (Getty)

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing

“It’s a need, not a want” for many residents: Investors eye long-term gains in senior housing
Mayor Bill de Blasio with 1 Central Park West and 1 Court Square (Getty; APOPS@MAS)

Mayor grabs privately owned public spaces for dining outside

Mayor grabs privately owned public spaces for dining outside
A new report finds homes still unaffordable for majority of Americans (iStock)

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties
Barry Sternlicht (Getty)

Barry Sternlicht predicts “tipping point” for NYC

Barry Sternlicht predicts “tipping point” for NYC
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.