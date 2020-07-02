Open Menu

Trump tweets that he “may END” Obama-era fair housing regulation

Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing was suspended in early 2018

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 02, 2020 09:15 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

President Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

President Trump’s latest announcement regarding his plans for fair housing regulations came in the form of a Tuesday night tweet, Business Insider reported.

The president took aim at the Obama-era Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) mandate, which his administration had suspended in early 2018 until this year.

“At the request of many great Americans who live in the Suburbs, and others, I am studying the AFFH housing regulation that is having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas,” Trump tweeted. “Corrupt Joe Biden wants to make them MUCH WORSE. Not fair to homeowners, I may END!”

The AFFH rule, established in 2015 to strengthen the Fair Housing Act of 1968, required local governments to track patterns of poverty and segregation with a checklist of 92 questions to gain access to federal housing funds. Implementation had just begun when the 2018 suspension took effect.

This January, the Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed an “improved” version of AFFH, which it said offered clearer guidance to states and local governments.

“Mayors know their communities best, so we are empowering them to make housing decisions that meet their unique needs, not a mandate from the federal government,” HUD secretary Ben Carson said at the time.

Fair housing advocates strongly criticized the proposal. “It significantly weakens fair housing compliance, entrenches segregated housing patterns, and continues the status quo in which some communities are strengthened by taxpayer-supported programs and amenities while other neighborhoods are starved and deprived of opportunities,” National Fair Housing Alliance president and CEO Lisa Rice told NBC News in January. [BI] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Affordable HousingDevelopmentDonald Trumphousing discriminationMultifamily

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
City Council member Vanessa Gibson, Speaker Corey Johnson and City Council member Brad Lander (Getty)

Why the City Council abandoned affordable housing

Why the City Council abandoned affordable housing
Barika Williams of Association of Neighborhood and Housing Development and Adam Weinstein, CEO of Phipps Houses

Affordable housing experts talk systemic change

Affordable housing experts talk systemic change
A new report finds homes still unaffordable for majority of Americans (iStock)

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties

TRD Insights: Homeownership unaffordable for average wage earner across 75% of US counties
Competition for affordable housing in New York City is highest among those who need affordable housing most (Getty, iStock)

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries
Eric Trump with Trump National Doral Miami (Getty, Trump Org)

Eric Trump is in driver’s seat as Trump Org reopens properties

Eric Trump is in driver’s seat as Trump Org reopens properties
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.