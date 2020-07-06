Open Menu

Hungry, hungry Hamptons: NYC restaurants follow “gold rush”

Carbone and Il Buco among those chasing customers who relocate to East End

TRD TRI-STATE /
Jul.July 06, 2020 11:21 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Donna Lennard of Il Buco (Getty, Il Buco NYC) 

Donna Lennard of Il Buco (Getty, Il Buco NYC) 

For the Hamptons crowd, summer began in mid-March this year as they fled a city becoming the global epicenter of the pandemic.

Many of their beloved Manhattan restaurants were in tow, reports The Wall Street Journal.

As New York City enters phase three of its reopening today, an indefinite ban on indoor dining continues. Elsewhere in the state, restaurants can seat patrons indoors at 50 percent capacity.

Café Boulud, Carbone and Il Buco have established pick-up or delivery services on the East End, and city bars Dante and Death & Co. have also set up shop there.

“It was totally crazy. It was just like, ‘Let’s do this,’” said Donna Lennard, who owns Il Buco and formed a partnership with the Marram hotel in Montauk.

Marc Glosserman, owner of Hill Country Barbecue Market in Flatiron, turned his East Hampton home into a pickup location for the restaurant’s Texas-style barbeque.

Restaurants have sought creative ways to limit their overhead expenses while following the outflow of revenue from the city and delivering a sense of normalcy to their customers. For some, the venture has not been cheap.

Kissaki, a Japanese restaurant with Manhattan locations, put in close to $125,000 to build its service in the East End hamlet of Water Mill, not including rent.

City restaurants, meanwhile, that rely on indoor dining have found that they need to negotiate new lease terms. Some landlords have been willing to defer rent payments or take temporary cuts based on the health of their tenants’ business. [WSJ] — Orion Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
ManhattanNYC RestaurantsThe Hamptons

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash

Robert Futterman charged with DUI in Hamptons car crash
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules

NYC to rely on complaints to enforce sidewalk dining rules
Hundreds of Manhattan sellers have returned their properties to the market, but have buyers come back? (iStock)

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report

Manhattan listings are at pre-Covid levels but deals aren’t: Report
In Manhattan and Brooklyn, signed contract activity was down last month by a wide margin compared to a year earlier (iStock)

Residential contract signings plummet in NYC, hold steady in Hamptons

Residential contract signings plummet in NYC, hold steady in Hamptons
Andrew Rigie and Bill de Blasio (Twitter, Getty, iStock)

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants

Backlash on de Blasio plan for restaurants
St. John’s Terminal, 498 Seventh Avenue and 666 West End Avenue (COOKFOX Architects, Google Maps)

Huge loan for Google campus was Manhattan’s largest in May

Huge loan for Google campus was Manhattan’s largest in May
Photo by Paul Dilakian

PHOTOS: With 5 days to reopen, is Manhattan ready?

PHOTOS: With 5 days to reopen, is Manhattan ready?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.