Open Menu

Judge: Hotel foreclosure sale is off the “Mark”

Auction pushed back as Alexico scrambles to keep posh Upper East Side establishment

TRD New York /
Jul.July 07, 2020 11:03 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ohana Real Estate Investors CEO Christopher Smith (left) and Alexico Group's Izak Senbahar with the Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street (Getty, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Ohana Real Estate Investors CEO Christopher Smith (left) and Alexico Group’s Izak Senbahar with the Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street (Getty, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

With lenders like this, who needs enemies?

That sums up the case brought by the owner of the ritzy Mark Hotel against Ohana Real Estate Investors, which scheduled a foreclosure sale of the Upper East Side establishment after two payments were missed on its $35 million mezzanine loan.

So far, the courts have sided with the hotel owner, Alexico Group, a Manhattan-based luxury condominium and hotel developer, over California-based Ohana, according to reports by Bisnow.

Read more

Alexico claims the hotel, at 25 East 77th Street, was doing just fine before Covid. Its cheapest room is $745 and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, held her baby shower in its $75,000-a-night, 10,000-square-foot penthouse — the most expensive room in the U.S. — in February 2019.

But the Mark closed in March and missed mortgage payments in April and May, prompting Ohana and senior lender Wells Fargo to issue default notices. Then a friend called Alexico owner Izak Senbahar to tell him his hotel was to be auctioned off June 7, according to a court transcript.

Alexico sued the day before the scheduled sale and state Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley postponed the auction for at least 30 days, agreeing that it was being rushed in the midst of a pandemic. Now she has blocked Ohana from holding a foreclosure auction until July 24.

Alexico might be trying to buy time to work out a deal to keep the hotel, after claiming its lenders reneged on a verbally negotiated mortgage forbearance. It reopened the Mark on June 15.

Mezzanine foreclosures are not subject to New York state’s foreclosure ban, but lenders are still required to conduct auctions in a “commercially reasonable” manner, the judge ruled.

“Expanding the time to market the collateral and make a market for this unique hotel property is an elegant solution,” Masley wrote in her decision. Alexico had requested that the auction be stayed for even longer, until mid-August.

In court filings, Alexico called Ohana’s attempted sale of the property “rigged” and a “predatory attempt to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic.” Ohana’s original notice of sale restricted interested buyers from contacting Alexico and forbade the borrower itself from bidding.

While 115 potential bidders virtually toured the property, just two of them met the financial requirements to bid at the auction.

The court order directs Ohana to contact at least 700 potential bidders for the auction and to publish a notice of the sale in the Wall Street Journal and a trade publication.

In a similar case, a judge in May gave the go-ahead to a mezzanine foreclosure on a hotel project in Midtown. Borrower Hidrock Properties had objected that the sale was “rigged” and taking advantage of coronavirus. The project had faced construction delays and financial difficulties since before the pandemic, and the judge did not find the foreclosure sale to be unreasonable. [Bisnow] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusHotelsReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Senator Zellnor Myrie introduced legislation that would place the most severe restrictions yet on evictions and foreclosures. (Getty)

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends

Bill to nix evictions for a year after Covid-19 ends
CIM Group’s Shaul Kuba, Knotel's Amol Sarva, Related Group’s Jorge Pérez and The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky (Getty, Sarva by Sasha Maslov, iStock)

These real estate companies got fat PPP loans

These real estate companies got fat PPP loans
Photo illustration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez (Getty, iStock)

Restaurants, gyms to close again in Miami-Dade

Restaurants, gyms to close again in Miami-Dade
270 Park Avenue (Google Maps; iStock)

City planning through a pandemic

City planning through a pandemic
(iStock)

UK home prices hit a low not seen since 2012

UK home prices hit a low not seen since 2012
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston and San Francisco Apartment Association Executive Director Janan New

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions

Real estate groups challenge San Fran’s permanent ban on coronavirus-related evictions
Malls are hemorrhaging retailers left and right. What will happen with all that space? Some could be converted into apartments and condominiums. (iStock)

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls

Retail-to-residential conversions are in cards at America’s doomed malls
Photo illustration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Judge C. Stephen Hackeling and Chief Justice Lawerence Marks (Getty, iStock)

Judge rules evictions guidance unconstitutional, moratorium invalid

Judge rules evictions guidance unconstitutional, moratorium invalid
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.