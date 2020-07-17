Reopening just isn’t what it used to be.

Phase 4 in New York City begins Monday, but the news has been dominated by the exceptions and conditions imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo — notably no indoor dining, and a requirement that establishments may only serve drinks to customers who order meals.

The fourth phase — and if you’re wondering, there is no phase five — includes schools from pre-K through higher education, “low-risk” arts and entertainment such as museums, media production, spectator-free professional sports, and malls with special filters in their air-conditioning systems. (Cuomo said he does not know if filters will help, but mandated them just in case.) All nine other regions of the state are already in phase 4.

All have mask and social-distancing mandates, and each group has particular requirements as well. Museums and aquariums, for example, are limited to 25 percent occupancy. For outdoor venues such as zoos and botanical gardens, it is 33 percent, and for malls and film and television production, 50 percent. Malls must close their food courts and other gathering areas.

Gyms and indoor theaters still have no opening date. The Yankees, Mets and other Major League Baseball teams begin a 60-game regular season July 23.

The food-with-drinks measure, announced by Cuomo Thursday, previously only applied to takeout. And for anyone thinking about gaming the system, the governor decided that sides, such as fries or chips, do not qualify.

For some bars, that could be the final straw after four withering months.

“It’s hugely problematic and counterproductive,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a trade group. “[Bars] don’t have full kitchens. They have limited staff, limited capacity.”

The statewide requirement is an effort to prevent drinkers from standing close to each other, spewing viral particles into each other’s lungs.

“If you’re not eating a meal and you’re just drinking, then it’s just an outdoor bar and people are mingling and they’re not isolated at individual tables, and that’s what we’re seeing,” Cuomo said at a press conference.