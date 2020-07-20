Open Menu

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban nab condo at Tribeca clock tower condo conversion

The star couple paid $3.5M for a two-bedroom at 108 Leonard

Jul.July 20, 2020 01:26 PM
Staff
108 Leonard Street with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Google Maps, Getty)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have added a Manhattan condo to their international real estate collection.

The actress and country singer paid $3.5 million for a two-bedroom at 108 Leonard Street, Tribeca’s famous clock tower building, the New York Post reported.

Units currently for sale in the building — which previously headquartered the New York Life Insurance Company before undergoing a condo conversion in 2018 — range from $1.6 million to $12.5 million, according to StreetEasy.

Don Peebles and Elad’s Isaac Tshuva paid $160 million to buy the 400,000-square-foot property from the Bloomberg administration in 2013.

The project hit a setback when a state judge in 2016 ruled the developers couldn’t electrify the clock at the top of the building, which complicated efforts to convert the upper portion into a condo. El Ad Group and the Peebles Organization appealed, and the state’s highest court reversed the decision, clearing the way for the conversion.

Among the additions made to the building during its conversion, a private vehicle entrance descends to an underground reception area with barrel-vaulted ceilings.

Privacy features reportedly drew Kidman to the building, as well as to her former New York City residence at 200 11th Avenue. The couple’s main residence is a Nashville mansion, but they also own homes in Los Angeles and Australia.

McKim Mead & White, New York’s early 20th-century “starchitects,” designed the Leonard Street building in the Italian Renaissance style. It was completed in 1894. [NYP] — Orion Jones

