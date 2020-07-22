Open Menu

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op

Manhattan’s luxury market is finally seeing some action after the city shut down in March

TRD New York /
Jul.July 22, 2020 05:35 PM
Staff
Susan Sarandon with her home at West 15th Street in Chelsea and Jeff Zucker with 32 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty StreetEasy)

Manhattan’s residential market is starting to thaw, with high-profile sellers jumping into action.

The latest evidence is actress Susan Sarandon listing her long-time residence in Chelsea for $7.9 million, and CNN president Jeff Zucker inking a contract to sell his Lenox Hill co-op, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read more

Sarandon’s six-bedroom co-op spans 6,000-square-feet over two levels in a boutique 1920s-era building on West 15th Street. The actress said she’d been planning to sell since late last year to downsize to a smaller home in the neighborhood.

Zucker’s five-bedroom apartment in the pre-war Verona co-op at 32 East 64th Street was listed in February at $17.5 million, following his divorce from Caryn Nathanson. The price the property went into contact for is unknown.

Other recent deals in Manhattan’s luxury market include the sale of an opulent West Chelsea mansion and two $30 million contracts inked at 111 West 57th Street. New high-profile listings include mall magnate David Simon’s Park Avenue pad and The Weeknd’s former rental at star-studded Tribeca condo 443 Greenwich.

The flurry of activity in Manhattan’s sales market comes a month after in-person property showings were allowed to resume in late June.

While showings were banned last quarter, sales dropped 54 percent year over year to 1,357, while listing inventory slid 18 percent to 6,225 homes listed for sale in the borough. Pricing during the pandemic remains unclear, though last quarter saw median sales prices slide by 18 percent year over year and 6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020.

[WSJ 1, 2] —

