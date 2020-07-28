Open Menu

The Outlook: Industry experts break down Manhattan’s office condo market

Less than 100K sf of space sold in the first six months of 2020, and a recovery won’t be quick, experts tell TRD

TRD New York /
Jul.July 28, 2020 01:00 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Michael Rudder, James Nelson, 141 Wooster Street and 633 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

Michael Rudder, James Nelson, 141 Wooster Street and 633 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

The coronavirus pandemic put brakes on the office condominium market in Manhattan. And the recovery likely won’t be quick, according to industry veterans.

Manhattan’s office condo market saw a 66 percent decline in sales volume during the first six months of 2020 compared to the last six months of 2019, according to data from Rudder Property Group. The figure, about 98,000 square feet, is the lowest amount of square footage sold in a six-year period in more than a decade, Rudder found.

New York City’s office real estate market has been facing grave uncertainties as many workers haven’t returned to their offices since mid-March when the coronavirus took hold of the region.

Manhattan’s office condo market consists of about 11 million square feet, or about 2 percent of the borough’s total office space.

But the impact of the pandemic has been visible in this niche sector, said Michael Rudder, whose brokerage focuses exclusively on office condo sales. He noted that the office condo sales that occured in the first half of 2020 were already negotiated months before Covid-19.

“I think if you were to take from the shutdown to today, basically nothing has been sold. And I suspect over the next half year, the stats will be even lower than that,” Rudder said.

The average sales price to date in the first half of 2020 also decreased to $826 per square foot, down 6.8 percent from the roughly $886 per square foot in the second half of 2019.

Notable sales during the first half of the year included the 19th floor of 633 Third Avenue for $12.5 million ($631 psf); the third floor of 305 Seventh Avenue for $7.5 million ($791 psf); the fourth floor of 141 Wooster Street for $7.2 million ($872 psf); the 11th floor of 25 West 31st Street for $4.5 million ($776 psf); and unit 600B at 36 West 44th Street for $4 million ($1,007 psf).

Because of the uncertainties due to the pandemic, many companies and investors are holding off a decision to purchase office condos, said James Nelson, a principal and head of investment sales in the tri-state for Avison Young.

“I think a lot of companies and investors are probably on the sidelines, taking a little bit of a wait-and-see approach,” Nelson said. “But we have no doubt that when the rest of the market returns, so will office condos and co-ops.”

Avison Young broker David Lawrence added that some investors, particularly international firms, would rather purchase an office condo than an entire building, which requires a larger capital outlay.

“That’s an area where we’ll see a little bit more demand going forward,” he said.

The full report is available by clicking here.

Contact Akiko Matsuda at [email protected]

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateoffice marketOffice Space

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Density CEO Andrew Farah (Density, iStock)

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M
Peter Nicoletti and Colliers' David Amsterdam

Colliers taps JLL’s Peter Nicoletti to lead capital markets

Colliers taps JLL’s Peter Nicoletti to lead capital markets
City Council member Keith Powers (Getty)

Pol, biz groups: Suspend rent tax, extend outdoor dining

Pol, biz groups: Suspend rent tax, extend outdoor dining
Only 9 percent of workers had returned to Midtown and 8 percent to Downtown. (iStock)

Where is everybody? City workers still home

Where is everybody? City workers still home
Documents filed in court say big retailers’ lawsuits show the protections go too far — and curb landlords’ right to commercial speech. (iStock)

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit
An analysis found that more than 25 large companies across different sectors are planning to downsize their office footprint (iStock)

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space
Assemblymember Steven Otis (NYAssembly.gov, iStock)

State bill would soften blow for commercial tenants who break leases

State bill would soften blow for commercial tenants who break leases
REBNY's broker confidence index shows a sharp split between how commercial and residential brokers view the future. (iStock)

NYC commercial and residential brokers are split on market outlook

NYC commercial and residential brokers are split on market outlook
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.