Porch.com, a VC-backed home services startup, is going public with a blank-check company, one of the first such deals for the proptech world.

The Seattle-based firm said Friday it entered a definitive agreement to merge with PropTech Acquisition Corp., a company formed last year by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veterans Thomas Hennessey and Joseph Beck. The deal gives Porch.com an enterprise value of $523 million with an equity value of $728 million and $205 million in cash.

Upon closing, PropTech will be renamed Porch and will trade under the ticker symbol “PRCH.”

In a statement Friday, the companies said they are looking to raise $174 million in a public offering. They’ve also secured an additional $150 million in private funding from Wellington Management. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approval.

On Thursday, sources told Bloomberg the companies were nearing a deal to take Porch public.

Founded in 2013, the startup has raised nearly $120 million from investors including Valor Equity Partners, Lowe’s Cos., Founders Fund and Battery Ventures.

“Merging with PropTech and becoming a public company is the right next step in our growth phase and a key milestone for our company,” CEO Matt Ehrlichman said in a statement. “A public listing will enhance our ability to scale more quickly and continue to innovate.”

Porch is projecting $120 million in revenue in 2021, up from $36 million in 2018. Last year, Porch claimed it processed $2.2 billion worth of services through its platform.

PropTech raised $172.5 million in November 2019.

Mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have gained popularity in recent months as a hedge against a turbulent equity market.

Earlier this year, VTS was reportedly approached by a SPAC, according to the Wall Street Journal. Just last week, Airbnb was, too, after CEO Brian Chesky revived IPO plans that were upended by coronavirus.

So far this year, 48 SPACs have raised $17.1 billion, representing 40 percent of money raised in the IPO market, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital. Bill Ackman’s blank-check company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, raised $4 billion, the largest SPAC to date. It is reportedly looking to take a “mature unicorn” public.