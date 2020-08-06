Open Menu

Deutsche Bank probed in Manhattan DA’s Trump Org investigation

German financial giant has been Trump’s main lender since the 1990s

TRD New York /
Aug.August 06, 2020 10:22 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and President Donald Trump (Sewing by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Trump by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and President Donald Trump (Sewing by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Trump by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New York prosecutors’ investigation into the Trump Organization may run even deeper than was previously known.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office subpoenaed Deutsche Bank last year as part of a criminal investigation into President Donald Trump’s business practices, according to the New York Times.

Two sources familiar with the matter told the Times that the German bank — Trump’s main lender since the 1990s — complied with the subpoena, providing prosecutoes with financial statements and other records related to Trump’s loan applications.

The grand jury inquiry was originally focused on hush-money payments made by the Trump campaign in 2016 to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump.

However it has since broadened out: A new filing this week from the DA’s office cited “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.” It also indicated prosecutors were looking into possible bank and insurance fraud.

Prospectors have also been trying to obtain Trump’s eight years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns — a lengthy battle that recently went to the Supreme Court.

Trump has described the investigation as a “continuation of the worst witch hunt in American history,” and “a terrible thing that they [Democrats] do.” [NYT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cyrus vanceDeutsche BankDonald Trump

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
President Donald Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (Trump by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Image; Vance by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA

Trump Org may be focus of broader fraud investigation by Manhattan DA
President Donald Trump (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images; iStock)

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions

Trump says he is “going to stop” evictions
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Schumer by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; McConnell by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?
From left: Jared Kushner, 715 Park Avenue, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, and Rosemary Vrablic (Credits: Kushner by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; 715 Park via Google Maps; Sewing by by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Vrablic by PAUL LAURIE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed
Larry Silverstein, Steve Roth and the J. Edgar Hoover Building (Getty)

Covid relief bill may include $1.8B FBI headquarters

Covid relief bill may include $1.8B FBI headquarters
President Trump (Getty, iStock)

Trump repeals HUD rule in bid to win over the ‘burbs

Trump repeals HUD rule in bid to win over the ‘burbs
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.