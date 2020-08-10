Open Menu

Former Knick scores unit at HFZ’s Upper West Side condo

Point guard José Calderón, who now works at players union in Midtown, bought a unit at the Astor

TRD New York
Aug.August 10, 2020 03:35 PM
By Orion Jones
José Calderón and 235 West 75th Street (Calderón by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images; Google Maps)

Former NBA point guard and Spanish Olympic medalist José Calderón has picked up a home on the Upper West for $5 million.

José Manuel Calderón Borrallo is listed as the buyer of a 2,432-square-foot condominium at the Astor at 235 West 75th Street, public documents show. The deal pencils out to $2,117 per square foot.

The four-bedroom, three-and-half bath, features a wood-burning fireplace and a variety of marbles, including a bathroom that is “drenched in floor to ceiling” with Calacatta Gold, Nero Gold, Tundra Grey and a Haisa mosaic.

HFZ Capital Group, which had previously attempted to sell units in bulk at the address, was the sponsor.

The pre-war Astor building was constructed in 1901 by William Waldorf Astor, scion of the wealthy Astor family. Joanne Douglas is leading marketing at the building. Her firm, Douglas Elliman, declined to comment on the sale.

Calderón spent the majority of his career as a Toronto Raptor, achieving an NBA record during the 2008 to 2009 season for highest free throw percentage in a single season, according to Bleacher Report.

He was traded to the Knicks from Dallas in 2014. During his two seasons in New York, he battled injuries, but scored a game-winning three-point shot against the Lakers in 2016.

Shortly after his retirement, the National Basketball Player’s Association announced Calderón would join the labor union representing NBA players as special assistant to executive director Michele Roberts for the 2019 to 2020 season.

Roberts recently said the NBA may have to play this season as well as next season in what it calls “the bubble,” a plan which isolates players from people outside the league as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

